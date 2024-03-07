Celebrity Big Brother reveals first housemates to face public vote

The Princess of Wales’s uncle Gary Goldsmith and reality TV star Lauren Simon are the first Celebrity Big Brother housemates up for eviction.

Businessman and podcast host Goldsmith, 59, had already been put up for eviction by former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne as part of her “secret mission” earlier in the week.

During Thursday’s episode, it was revealed that The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Simon received the most nominations from her fellow housemates after they had to pick two people each.

Simon received six nominations which came from Heartstopper star Bradley Riches, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, Goldsmith, US actress Marisha Wallace, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin and TV presenter Zeze Millz.

Kuzmin explained that he gave one of his votes to Simon as he felt she is “playing her TV character rather than just being relaxed” while Smith said he picked her because she keeps getting his name wrong.

Wallace justified his choice as he felt she was coming across as privileged and Goldsmith said he loved that she is “blunt” at times but thinks it “can creep into mean”.

For her two nominations, Simon picked reality star David Potts as she felt he is “a bit over the top” and Millz for complaining about her to the other contestants at breakfast which she felt was “mean”.

Following the announcement of her nomination, Simon told Big Brother in the diary room: “I’m obviously a bit tired, I’m a lot emotional.

“It was a bit of a shock, but I knew that obviously we’ve all voted and someone has to leave, and I wasn’t egotistical enough to think it wouldn’t be me but I’m having such a nice time.”

She added: “The truth is, I feel that there’s obviously more than two people that have voted for me in that room and I’m struggling with not knowing who it is.

“I don’t like living with snakes. I am who I am. And I try to be the best I can be and get on with everybody. But I suppose I’m marmite – you love me or you hate me.”

While discussing her nomination with Osbourne and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, the latter said he loved the things Simon was saying “that you shouldn’t say”.

In response, Osbourne claimed she had been “banned” in America, having previously said she received a backlash for supporting Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Simon asked if she can work on US TV now, to which the TV judge replied: “I can legally but nobody will employ me because they say I’m racist.”

She added: “They think we don’t know what it’s like to be picked on. I wouldn’t pick on anyone because of their race or religion, ever.”

Elsewhere in the episode, there was a tense exchange between Love Island star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and presenter Millz after the YouTuber compared the ITV dating show to a “free holiday”.

Culculoglu, who won the 2022 edition of Love Island alongside Davide Sanclimenti, said that was not her experience as she explained how islanders are filmed “24/7” and that viewers only get to see “40 minutes of it”.

Culculoglu later nominated Millz following their chat as she felt “some tension” between them, and Millz returned the vote as she said they are a “clash of personalities” due to them both being “quite opinionated”.

The episode also saw celebrity chef Levi Roots chat to Walsh about getting the chance to sing happy birthday to the late Nelson Mandela and how he now goes into prisons to speak to inmates after having previously served time.

He said: “I’m so lucky that the United Kingdom knows my name, I’m always trying to give back to them.”

Discussing why he goes into prisons, he added: “They’re inspired by someone who knows what their life is about, and that’s why I do it because I’ve been a part of their life, I’ve been to prison.

“I go in and I say to people ‘if I can do it, you can do it’.”

Heartstopper star Riches also talked to Wallace about his autism and how he was handling being in the house.

He said: “It’s a lot but I’ve got my coping mechanisms, that’s the main reason I wanted to come here, to push myself.”

Speaking about growing up with autism, he explained that “tiny things” can add pressure to his day like thinking of how to greet people in the morning.

He got emotional as he added: “I think sometimes it’s overthinking that you’re not doing everything right.”

Wallace comforted him with a hug and said: “You are doing everything right and you’re being yourself and it’s beautiful.”

