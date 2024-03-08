Amy Dowden praises Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for support after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Amy Dowden praises Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for support after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Amy Dowden praises Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for support after cancer diagnosis (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden praises Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for support after cancer diagnosis (Doug Peters/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed Tom and Giovanna Fletcher embarked on an eight hour round trip to visit her after she told them about her cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh professional dancer, who was paired with the McFly star on the BBC dance competition in 2021, announced she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last May after finding a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

“I can remember ringing Tom and telling him, and Tom and G got straight in the car to do an eight hour round trip to come and see me,” Dowden told Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast.

British Academy Children’s Awards – London
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Giovanna had finished a trek then did a three hour drive home. They got in the car, they drove to Wales where my parents live.

“They spent a couple of hours with me and then they drove back, bless them. All because they wanted to be with me in person.”

Last month, Caerphilly-born Dowden revealed her latest health check showed “no evidence of disease” and she has now set her sights on getting back to the dancefloor.

She said she will not receive the “all clear” for five years due to her type of cancer, and that during that time she will continue to receive monthly injections and regular check-ups.

In 2019, Dowden revealed that she was suffering from Crohn’s disease, and fronted the BBC programme Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me, in which she spoke about her battle with the condition and met other people with Crohn’s to hear about their experiences.

On the moment she told the producers of Strictly about the condition, she said: “I told them straight away and it was the first time I felt accepted because I was offered the job (to perform on Strictly).

“I genuinely thought that when they would find out, that would be my chance is gone.

“I’ve been on the show because I’d had so many other rejections previously because of my Crohn’s disease. They just made me feel so relaxed.”

Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time is available to listen to on all podcast platforms.