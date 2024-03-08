The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins on overcoming trauma of near-death experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins on overcoming trauma of near-death experience

By Press Association
Andrew, one of the contestants in series two of The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC)
The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins said a near-death car accident left him with low self-esteem, but credits meeting the surgeon who operated on him as helping him move on.

The TV star, who made it to the final of series two of the BBC competition, was pronounced dead after a car accident 24 years ago, but was later revived and underwent surgery.

Jenkins told BBC Morning Live that as a result he suffered psychological trauma, effects of which he still feels today.

Claudia Winkleman
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

“It affected not only me, but it affected everybody around me as well,” he said.

“My son, all my relationships have been affected. I never used to think I was enough. My self-esteem was so low. I was projecting my insecurity on other people.”

His parents, Patricia and Victor Jenkins, recalled their son having mood swings and struggling with feelings of being “a freak” after the accident.

Jenkins said the path to feeling better involved a lot of self-reflection and beginning to talk to his family, alongside meeting his surgeon – Professor Hamish Laing – last year to thank him.

“It just made me realise how lucky I was,” Jenkins said.

“Instead of looking back on my life and what I’ve lost, I’m looking forward and the post traumatic growth.”

Jenkins also said watching himself back on The Traitors, where he shared his traumatic experience with his fellow contestants, made him realise “I’ve come on so far”.

“It brings it all back makes me realise how much I’ve come on with what I’m doing now. I’m a different guy. A different person to what I was a few years ago, completely different,” he said.

The full interview can be viewed on Morning Live on Friday at 9.30am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.