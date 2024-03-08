Princess of Wales’s uncle first celebrity evicted from Big Brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess of Wales’s uncle first celebrity evicted from Big Brother

By Press Association
Gary Goldsmith, the maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales, has become the first housemate evicted from Celebrity Big Brother.

The businessman and podcast host survived five days on the ITV reality show before he was evicted after a public vote, having been nominated alongside The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

During his exit interview, Goldsmith said his niece Kate would 100% agree with him about “superhuman” Levi Roots, who starred in Dragons’ Den.

“I’ve got all the love and respect for him as a human being and I just know if he was to win, he’d use that power for good, for other people as opposed to self-career development, earning more money.

“He’s somebody who puts other people first, and that’s our Kate.”

Goldsmith said he had the “best best best of times” while starring in the reality show.

“That was the first TV programme that I have ever done, and it’s kind of big, this is the relaunch of CBB, it’s massive.

“The guys were way more comfortable in that surrounding, my comfort zone was back in Slough, and then coming on to something like this was a million miles away – it took me a while to acclimatise for the first 90 minutes of being there,” he said.

Goldsmith said he was “self-doubting” when he first stepped into the Big Brother house, and he should have been “a bit more authentic”. “I could have been way more gregarious,” he said.

During the Friday episode, Goldsmith, 58, said that he had not found “true peace” during one Big Brother task.

“I think peace is something always to be striving for,” he said.

“I thought I was having a really cool life until something hits you. One day I was Gary, a businessman having a laugh with a great family in a good place.

“And the next minute I’m a national villain. If any of you thought to Google me, it is just shit, but it’s not me.

“So, I don’t really know what true peace is if I’m honest.”

Gary Goldsmith court case
Gary Goldsmith was fined £5,000 and given a community order after pleading guilty to one count of assault by beating (Victoria Jones/PA)

The brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, was fined £5,000 and given a community order in November 2017 after admitting he assaulted his wife in a drunken argument.

Goldsmith’s inclusion on the show was previously criticised by Women’s Aid, who advised the programme to consider his appearance.

In his exit interview, he described the day he did the task as “one of the best days of my life”.

He also said he entered the show to alleviate negative perceptions about for his daughter, Tallulah Goldsmith.

“There is a young lady over there that it was all about. I wanted to change what people think about my personality and who I was. It does hurt when you’re always referred to things that happened 20 years ago and most of it is not true and it’s embellished,” he said.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Bradley Riches, one of the contestants in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother, has said his biggest regret was not being proud of himself (Ray Burmiston/ITV/PA)

In the episode, Heartstopper star Bradley Riches said his “biggest regret” was not being proud of himself for being gay and autistic during his teenage years.

And former X Factor star Sharon Osbourne chose Roots as the housemate who inspired her the most, because he had found “serenity”.

Roots said he has not managed to heal wounds from when his two children came out against him in the media, and “in the back of my mind I’m waiting for my two girls to knock on my door”, he added, as he became emotional.

Also in the episode former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Simon were berated for breaking the house rules for “speculating or guessing on who has nominated whom or who might nominate whom in the future”, Big Brother told the housemates.

#TheMikeGala
Zeze Millz clashed with The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon (Ian West/PA)

It was disclosed to the wider group that Simon had said YouTuber Zeze Millz “hates me”, and they later had an argument.

Walsh and Simon were placed in the “wheelie bin of shame” and had to write a letter of apology to their fellow housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.