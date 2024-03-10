Holly Willoughby dons old Hollywood glamour for Dancing On Ice finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Willoughby dons old Hollywood glamour for Dancing On Ice finale

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)

Holly Willoughby has leaned into old Hollywood glamour for the Dancing On Ice grand final.

Ahead of Sunday’s final of the ITV skating competition, the TV presenter posted a photo on Instagram of her silver gown by Shiran Abergel which featured asymmetrical straps.

Willoughby, 43, wore her short blond bob down with a light wave and teamed the floor-length dress with heels by Rene Caovilla and jewellery by Susannah Lovis Jewellers.

She wrote: “It’s the @dancingonice FINAL!

“See you on @itv at 6:30… your votes alone will decide the champion… who’s it going to be @milesjnazaire @ryanthomas84 or @adeleroberts.”

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, broadcaster Adele Roberts and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas will go head to head after retired Olympian Greg Rutherford had to withdraw hours before, because of a “significant injury” which he sustained during rehearsals.

Dancing on Ice 2024
Ice skater Vanessa James and Greg Rutherford (Ian West/PA)

Willoughby and new co-host Stephen Mulhern will present the show, which will see one celebrity crowned the winner for 2024.

In the final of the 16th series, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will watch as the celebrities perform for the last time.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart were crowned the champions.

– The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 from 6.25pm.