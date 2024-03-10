Holly Willoughby dons old Hollywood glamour for Dancing On Ice finale

Holly Willoughby has leaned into old Hollywood glamour for the Dancing On Ice grand final.

Ahead of Sunday’s final of the ITV skating competition, the TV presenter posted a photo on Instagram of her silver gown by Shiran Abergel which featured asymmetrical straps.

Willoughby, 43, wore her short blond bob down with a light wave and teamed the floor-length dress with heels by Rene Caovilla and jewellery by Susannah Lovis Jewellers.

She wrote: “It’s the @dancingonice FINAL!

“See you on @itv at 6:30… your votes alone will decide the champion… who’s it going to be @milesjnazaire @ryanthomas84 or @adeleroberts.”

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, broadcaster Adele Roberts and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas will go head to head after retired Olympian Greg Rutherford had to withdraw hours before, because of a “significant injury” which he sustained during rehearsals.

Ice skater Vanessa James and Greg Rutherford (Ian West/PA)

Willoughby and new co-host Stephen Mulhern will present the show, which will see one celebrity crowned the winner for 2024.

In the final of the 16th series, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will watch as the celebrities perform for the last time.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and his skating partner Olivia Smart were crowned the champions.

– The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 from 6.25pm.