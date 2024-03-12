Sharon Osbourne told to leave Celebrity Big Brother despite no public vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Osbourne told to leave Celebrity Big Brother despite no public vote

By Press Association
Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon have both been booted out of Celebrity Big Brother.

Osbourne, 71, who was referred to as “celebrity lodger” by the ITV, left despite not being up for public vote, along with 51-year-old reality star Simon – who was under threat of eviction on Tuesday’s episode.

The guest housemate was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Fern Britton in her place during Monday’s episode.

Simon was evicted in the latest episode and the public chose to save Louis Walsh and Britton from the firing line.

When asked if she liked watching the housemates saying why they were nominating each other, secretly, Osbourne said it was “terrible”.

She also told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best during Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live that reality TV star David Potts has a “game plan”.

Osbourne added: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in wanting to win and I think that he’s so entertaining and funny and he’s really a good guy.

“You never hear him say a bad word about anybody.”

She also said that she wants Strictly Come Dancing dancer Nikita Kuzmin to win becomes he is “gorgeous and talented” and raises awareness of his type 1 diabetes.

Osbourne also said she had a “blast” on the show and choose not to save Walsh as she thought the public would save him.

“Lauren’s gone, I’m gone but I think Fern will definitely take care of him (Louis),” she also said.

The live audience were heard booing and chanting: “Get Louis out” outside the Big Brother house when the voting was being announced.

During the course of the latest episode, Walsh made reference to him managing Jedward along with Britton’s age.

When asked what Jedward were like, he said: “They were vile… I done five million quid with them, I swear on my mother’s life.

“They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show.”

Following his remarks airing, the musicians who real names are John and Edward Grimes wrote on X, formerly Twitter, dismissing the remarks in a series of posts.

They wrote: “Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

Jedward also accused them of trying to make them “sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with”.

They added: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

Walsh also made comments about Britton, when he was deciding on the two groups for a singing competition, similar to The X Factor.

“I don’t think she’s right,” he told Osbourne.

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, replied saying: “Right for what?”

He replied saying: “For the girl group… (because) she’s older.”

Osbourne told him to “shush” and they both ultimately chose the male contestants as the winners.