Sharon Osbourne told to leave Celebrity Big Brother despite no public vote

Former The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon have both been booted out of Celebrity Big Brother.

Osbourne, 71, who was referred to as “celebrity lodger” by the ITV, left despite not being up for public vote, along with 51-year-old reality star Simon – who was under threat of eviction on Tuesday’s episode.

The guest housemate was given the power to save one of the nominated housemates, choosing YouTuber Zeze Millz, and instead opted to nominate former This Morning presenter Fern Britton in her place during Monday’s episode.

The Sexy Slayers are Flying Without Wings 🪽 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/txcavEtNIL — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

Simon was evicted in the latest episode and the public chose to save Louis Walsh and Britton from the firing line.

When asked if she liked watching the housemates saying why they were nominating each other, secretly, Osbourne said it was “terrible”.

She also told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best during Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live that reality TV star David Potts has a “game plan”.

Osbourne added: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong in wanting to win and I think that he’s so entertaining and funny and he’s really a good guy.

“You never hear him say a bad word about anybody.”

She also said that she wants Strictly Come Dancing dancer Nikita Kuzmin to win becomes he is “gorgeous and talented” and raises awareness of his type 1 diabetes.

Osbourne also said she had a “blast” on the show and choose not to save Walsh as she thought the public would save him.

“Lauren’s gone, I’m gone but I think Fern will definitely take care of him (Louis),” she also said.

The live audience were heard booing and chanting: “Get Louis out” outside the Big Brother house when the voting was being announced.

During the course of the latest episode, Walsh made reference to him managing Jedward along with Britton’s age.

When asked what Jedward were like, he said: “They were vile… I done five million quid with them, I swear on my mother’s life.

“They were vile, they were novelty, they were great for the show.”

Following his remarks airing, the musicians who real names are John and Edward Grimes wrote on X, formerly Twitter, dismissing the remarks in a series of posts.

Backstage at the CBB Academy #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/cXvyvky8iO — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

They wrote: “Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

Jedward also accused them of trying to make them “sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with”.

They added: “What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?”

Walsh also made comments about Britton, when he was deciding on the two groups for a singing competition, similar to The X Factor.

“I don’t think she’s right,” he told Osbourne.

Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, replied saying: “Right for what?”

He replied saying: “For the girl group… (because) she’s older.”

Osbourne told him to “shush” and they both ultimately chose the male contestants as the winners.