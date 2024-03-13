Suranne Jones to play host Winkleman in The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suranne Jones to play host Winkleman in The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief

By Press Association
Suranne Jones is to appear in a sketch based on The Traitors for Comic Relief (Danny Lawson/PA)
Suranne Jones will play Claudia Winkleman and David Walliams will play plotter Paul in The Traitors: The Movie for Comic Relief.

Catherine Tate, Sally Phillips, Iain Stirling and Jonathan Bailey will also appear in the sketch spoofing the hit BBC show.

Smack The Pony star Phillips will play faithful contestant Diane, who was ruthlessly murdered with a glass of fizzy rose in the series by Miles, who will be played by Ghosts’ Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and whose “funeral” was a viral moment.

The Traitors: The Movie (BBC)

Love Island narrator Stirling will play her son Ross while People Just Do Nothing star Chaudhry will play super-sleuth Jaz, whose suspicions about traitors were constantly ignored.

Bridgerton actor Bailey will play traitor Harry, who triumphed in the series to steal the cash prize after he tricked his friend Mollie, who will make a special cameo in the sketch playing herself.

Tate will also take on the role of Evie, or possibly Charlie, a reference to the fact viewers struggled to tell them apart in the series, while Gentleman Jack star Jones will play series host Winkleman and Little Britain’s Walliams will play villain Paul, who was ultimately banished after hiding in plain sight as a traitor.

DKMS blood cancer charity fundraising gala – London
David Walliams will play Paul (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jones said: “I’ve grown up with Comic Relief and every year I think I must do something, so it’s an absolute thrill to be cast.

“I watched The Traitors and I love Claudia, so everything is done with love as I step into her shoes. The most important thing is we are raising money for really important causes. So, we are having fun, but the main thing will always be the causes.”

Bailey said: “Being invited to be in a Comic Relief night of TV sketch is the proudest moment of my career so far.

Burberry arrivals – London Fashion Week 2024
Jonathan Bailey will play Harry (Ian West/PA)

“On top of that, The Traitors is my all-time favourite TV series – I would be star-struck if I met any one of them. I’m sure I am the first in a long line of actors who will play Harry in biopics. Actually, I want to take this moment to publicly apologise to Harry for what I’ve done.”

The Traitors: The Movie will air on Comic Relief: Funny for Money on March 15 from 7pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.