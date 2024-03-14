Abba’s Eurovision 50th anniversary to be celebrated at host venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Abba’s Eurovision 50th anniversary to be celebrated at host venue

By Press Association
Abba celebrate in Brighton (PA)
Abba celebrate in Brighton (PA)

The 50th anniversary of Swedish pop group Abba’s famous win at the Eurovision Song Contest will be celebrated at the venue where they found international fame.

Abba won the European music competition with their smash hit Waterloo on April 6 1974 at Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall.

Fifty years later, the seaside city landmark will honour its part in pop history by unveiling a plaque outside the building.

Abba at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 (PA)

The commemoration comes as the Brighton Dome’s Grade I and Grade II-listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre have reopened after a six-year refurbishment.

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival chief executive Andrew Comben said: “Fifty years since their Eurovision win, Abba’s music continues to bring people together across the world and we’re thrilled that Brighton Dome has played a part in their story.

“The city of Brighton & Hove is eclectic and inclusive in its creativity – much like Eurovision – and Brighton Dome has been at its cultural heart for more than 200 years.

“It is fitting that, as we celebrate the reopening of the restored and upgraded Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre, we commemorate the moment that cemented Brighton Dome’s place in pop history and made the venue an iconic space throughout the UK and beyond.”

Eurovision Brighton Dome Concert Hall setup
Eurovision being set up at Brighton Dome Concert Hall (Frederick Wackett/PA)

The plaque unveiling will take place on April 4, followed by an evening of Abba’s greatest hits on April 6 with performers including the UK’s 1997 Eurovision winner Katrina of Katrina and the Waves.

Family craft workshops will run throughout the weekend with each session ending with an Abba-themed dance-a-thon.

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and main concert hall were originally built as a stable block and riding house in 1803 by the Prince Regent, Prince George, to complement his seaside palace, Brighton Pavilion.

Brighton Dome became an entertainment space in 1867 and has hosted other international stars including David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Beyonce.