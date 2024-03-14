Abba’s Eurovision 50th anniversary to be celebrated at host venue

The 50th anniversary of Swedish pop group Abba’s famous win at the Eurovision Song Contest will be celebrated at the venue where they found international fame.

Abba won the European music competition with their smash hit Waterloo on April 6 1974 at Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall.

Fifty years later, the seaside city landmark will honour its part in pop history by unveiling a plaque outside the building.

Abba at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 (PA)

The commemoration comes as the Brighton Dome’s Grade I and Grade II-listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre have reopened after a six-year refurbishment.

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival chief executive Andrew Comben said: “Fifty years since their Eurovision win, Abba’s music continues to bring people together across the world and we’re thrilled that Brighton Dome has played a part in their story.

“The city of Brighton & Hove is eclectic and inclusive in its creativity – much like Eurovision – and Brighton Dome has been at its cultural heart for more than 200 years.

“It is fitting that, as we celebrate the reopening of the restored and upgraded Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre, we commemorate the moment that cemented Brighton Dome’s place in pop history and made the venue an iconic space throughout the UK and beyond.”

Eurovision being set up at Brighton Dome Concert Hall (Frederick Wackett/PA)

The plaque unveiling will take place on April 4, followed by an evening of Abba’s greatest hits on April 6 with performers including the UK’s 1997 Eurovision winner Katrina of Katrina and the Waves.

Family craft workshops will run throughout the weekend with each session ending with an Abba-themed dance-a-thon.

Brighton Dome’s Corn Exchange and main concert hall were originally built as a stable block and riding house in 1803 by the Prince Regent, Prince George, to complement his seaside palace, Brighton Pavilion.

Brighton Dome became an entertainment space in 1867 and has hosted other international stars including David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Beyonce.