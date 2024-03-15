‘I’m getting emotional’ – Lenny Henry prepares to host his final Red Nose Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m getting emotional’ – Lenny Henry prepares to host his final Red Nose Day

By Press Association
Comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry supporting Red Nose Day 2024 by wearing one of its Red Noses (Rebecca Naen/Comic Relief)
Sir Lenny Henry is preparing for his final stint hosting Red Nose Day after almost four decades at the helm.

The comedian and actor, 65, co-founded Comic Relief in 1985 alongside Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis and will continue to serve as life president.

On Friday, Sir Lenny will host his last show of the BBC night of entertainment and fundraising.

David Tennant announced as the host of Bafta 2024
David Tennant is among the 2024 Red Nose Day hosts (Ian West/PA)

It will include a sketch on the search for his replacement, featuring well-known faces and Sir Lenny performing I’m Just Len, his own version of the Oscar-nominated song I’m Just Ken from the Barbie blockbuster film.

Sir Lenny told BBC News: “I think I’ll be incredibly proud because it’s been a large part of my life and to see a new generation of people taking it forwards – we’ve got Maya Jama, David Tennant, Romesh Ranganathan – there’s such a huge amount of people coming up.

“It’ll be fantastic to leave knowing that there’s – I’m getting emotional now – a new group of people taking over and treating it the way we did.”

He also said “this is a good time to part ways and to allow a new generation to take the baton and move the whole thing on a bit”.

Love Island presenter Jama, Doctor Who star Tennant, actor and comedian Ranganathan, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness, and podcaster Rosie Ramsey will be hosting the 2024 BBC show.

Sir Lenny said: “The money that people have sent in repeatedly, every single time, has helped over 100 million people.

“That’s a lot of people and there aren’t many organisations that can say that.”

He added: “If you’ve helped to do that, thank you and it’s not about numbers any more.

Graham Norton Show – London
Julia Roberts will make an appearance on Red Nose Day (Ian West/PA)

“It’s about what you feel you can give because we know that there’s a struggle going on at the moment. People are having hard times.”

Money raised by Red Nose Day goes towards organisations helping to tackle homelessness, poverty and mental health along with other causes in the UK and throughout the world.

There will also be tributes to Sir Lenny from singer Jerub, while the cast of spoof comedy series W1A – including Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and Spaced actress Jessica Hynes – will reunite on the night to search for a new host.

This year’s edition also sees Hollywood actors including Julia Roberts, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson make a special appearance to argue among each other to be named the most famous in a comedy sketch for the fundraising programme.

Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan and Catherine Tate will also provide entertainment on the night while pop rock band McFly will open the show with a medley of some of the most-loved Comic Relief singles from the last few years.

Titanic star Winslet will treat viewers to a late-night CBeebies Bedtime Story catered to parents as she reads F***, Now There Are Two Of You by Adam Mansbach.

Actor Jack Black will also issue a musical call to action and singer Paloma Faith will perform her new single, Enjoy Yourself (The Red Nose Day Edition) while Doctor Who star Tate will be among the stars in a spin-off of the BBC’s hit reality game show The Traitors, entitled The Traitors: The Movie.

Red Nose Day will air on Friday on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.