Ariana Grande secures fifth number one album with Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande has secured her fifth number one album in the UK charts with Eternal Sunshine.

The American singer joins the likes of Celine Dion, Prince and Green Day, who all have five chart-topping albums in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

The 30-year-old, whose seventh studio album marks her first since number one album Positions (2020), has secured double chart domination this week with track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) debuting at number three in the singles chart.

The singer and actress, who stars as Glinda in the forthcoming movie musical Wicked, has had seven chart-topping singles in the UK with tracks including Problem featuring Iggy Azalea (2014) and 7 Rings (2019).

Grande’s other number one albums include Dangerous Woman (2016), Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019).

Before she announced the title of her new album, Grande released her first single – Yes, And? – which debuted on January 12, and was followed by a remix starring pop superstar Mariah Carey.

On March 8, a music video for the singer’s track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) premiered on YouTube and paid homage to the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, the Official Charts Company said Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em has become her longest-running UK number one single following four consecutive weeks at the top.

The country track was released on February 11 during the Super Bowl – along with her other single 16 Carriages – and it is expected to feature on her album Act II: Cowboy Carter, which will drop on March 29.

In at number two in the singles chart is Beautiful Things by American artist Benson Boone while End Of Beginning by Djo is in at number four.

Over in the fifth spot is Lose Control by R&B singer Teddy Swims.

In the albums chart, Grande’s offering is followed by Invincible Shield from heavy metal outfit Judas Priest, while 2021 album The Highlights by Canadian singer The Weeknd is in at number three.

Stick Season by American singer Noah Kahan, which peaked at number one, has jumped up four positions to number four this week.

Meanwhile, the self-titled album from Jack Antonoff-led indie outfit Bleachers has debuted at number five.