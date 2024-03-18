Celebrity Big Brother reveals housemates nominated for live double eviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother reveals housemates nominated for live double eviction

By Press Association
Celebrity Big Brother reveals housemates nominated for live double eviction (ITV/PA)
Celebrity Big Brother reveals housemates nominated for live double eviction (ITV/PA)

Fern Britton, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace and Nikita Kuzmin will face a live double eviction on Celebrity Big Brother.

TV presenter Britton and theatre star Wallace received four nominations from their fellow stars, while Millz was nominated three times on the ITV show.

It comes after Strictly Come Dancing star Kuzmin put himself forward to receive the “killer nomination”, automatically putting himself up for the public vote.

During the episode, Kuzmin told reality star David Potts he had a feeling he might leave, while also admitting he woke up with anxiety about the nominations to Big Brother.

Elsewhere, Britton chose former X Factor judge Louis Walsh to banish, by placing a snake on his pillow, during the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In a twist, Walsh was saved from the nominations and eviction and set about trying to work out who banished him, while Britton shed tears in the diary room after she was among those nominated for eviction.

Walsh was also heard describing the death of his grandmother as “the worst thing that ever happened to me”.

“She was in her 80s but she spoilt me, and I don’t think about her enough. I don’t pray or anything to her, but I should,” he said.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV.