Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘offered role as next James Bond’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aaron Taylor-Johnson ‘offered role as next James Bond’

By Press Association
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly set to be the next James Bond (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly set to be the next James Bond (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly set to be the next actor to play fictional spy James Bond.

The 33-year-old British star, who rose to fame as a superhero in Kick-Ass and played John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, has been touted as the next 007 for some time after Chester-born Daniel Craig stepped down.

The Sun reported that Eon Productions, which has made most of the films in the series adapted from Ian Fleming’s novels, has offered Taylor-Johnson the main role.

The newspaper said he is likely to sign the contract and start filming this year at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

60 Years of James Bond
Daniel Craig was the most recent James Bond (Suzan Moore/PA)

On Monday, Ladbrokes said the actor, from High Wycombe, is still favourite to replace Craig, who bowed out of the franchise in 2021’s No Time To Die.

The odds put him ahead of Man Of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill, Snowfall actor Damson Idris, and have added Lady Macbeth star Cosmo Jarvis after he starred in Disney+ Japan-set mini series Shogun.

Alex Apati, of Ladbrokes, said: “As expected, we’ve seen plenty of interest in Cosmo Jarvis over the last few days, and he’s fast becoming a genuine contender to take over from Daniel Craig as 007.”

Taylor-Johnson has just finished Marvel superhero film Kraven The Hunter after playing the title character and Spider-Man villain. He is also set to appear in The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling.

Last week, he was asked about Bond by Numero Magazine and said: “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Previously, 007 film series actor Rory Kinnear and young Bond author Charlie Higson have rubbished the idea of a “frontrunner” for Bond being the person who ends up playing them.

Charles Finch and Chanel 2024 Pre-BAFTA Party – London
Aaron Taylor-Johnson with his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kinnear, 46, has starred in the last four Bond films, first appearing in Quantum Of Solace in 2008 as MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner.

He told The One Show in January last year: “I always feel slightly bad for the people who are being highlighted, because that never tends to be them. They (Eon) are very good at keeping the real person secret.”

Higson, who is also an actor and has written the young Bond series, told the PA news agency in May 2023 that if an actor is talked about as “being considered” as the next 007 “you know that they’ve been rejected”.

He also said: “Eon (Productions), who make the films, play their cards very close to the chest and a lot of times they really surprise people… in particular, Daniel Craig. Nobody had any idea at all that he might be Bond and, if you’d been asked in advance, you’d have said ‘Daniel Craig, James Bond? Surely not’.”

Taylor-Johnson previously appeared in Avengers: Age Of Ultron and Nocturnal Animals.

He has two daughters with wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is more than 20 years his senior, as well as two stepdaughters.

The couple met on the set of Nowhere Boy, which she was directing.