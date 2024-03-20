James Bond villain Jonathan Pryce says Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make great 007

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Bond villain Jonathan Pryce says Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make great 007

By Press Association
Sir Jonathan Pryce (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Jonathan Pryce (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Jonathan Pryce has said his former co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson would make “a great” James Bond.

The 76-year-old Welsh actor starred as Bond villain Elliot Carver, a media mogul, opposite Pierce Brosnan’s 007 in the film Tomorrow Never Dies.

He also played the title character in the BBC drama Sherlock Holmes And The Baker Street Irregulars opposite Taylor-Johnson, who has been the subject of reports that he is considering whether to be the next Bond.

Sir Jonathan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he worked with the English actor, 33, who starred in Nowhere Boy, when he was a teenager and has watched him develop as an actor.

Bullet Train gala screening – London
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “It’s interesting to bring talk about Bond because even at that age, he was quite the ladies’ man.”

The Sun reported that Eon Productions, which has made most of the films in the series adapted from Ian Fleming’s novels, has offered Taylor-Johnson the main role and claimed that new production will start filming later this year.

Sir Jonathan also said: “He’s (Taylor-Johnson) grown into a wonderful actor and when he was a little younger, he did this extraordinary sort of action film (Kick-Ass) where he played a superhero.

“And he’s great, look at him now, he’s black tie, handsome and yeah, he’d be a great Bond.”

Taylor-Johnson, who has just finished Spider-Man villain movie Kraven The Hunter, playing the title character, has two daughters with wife and Nowhere Boy director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Previously, Young Bond series author Charlie Higson has rubbished the idea of a “frontrunner” for 007 being the person who ends up playing them.

He told the PA news agency in May 2023 that if an actor is talked about as “being considered” as the next 007 “you know that they’ve been rejected”.

Higson also said that Eon Productions “really surprise people”, especially when they cast the previous Bond, Daniel Craig, in the main role.

Craig made his exit in 2021’s No Time To Die.

Other actors have been touted for the role of 007 such as Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill, Snowfall actor Damson Idris, Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy and Luther star Idris Elba.

Taylor-Johnson and Eon Productions have previously been asked for comment.