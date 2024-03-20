Love Actually reunion as Bill Nighy joins Richard Curtis’ Christmas comedy

British actor Bill Nighy is set to reunite with Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis in Netflix’s latest festive film That Christmas.

The animated festive feature, co-written and co-executive produced by Curtis, is adapted from his children’s book series and features Nighy, who played Billy Mack in the 2003 Christmas classic, as the voice of Bill, a resident of the seaside town where things turn upside down during Christmas.

Scottish actor Brian Cox, known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, will take the role of Santa while other residents of the town include Mrs Williams, voiced by Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker, and Mrs Trapper, who is brought to life by Killing Eve actress Fiona Shaw.

A still from That Christmas (Netflix/PA)

Curtis, who is also the writer behind the Christmas film Genie (2023), said: “This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film.

“It’s been especially exciting to see the whole world I imagined come to life beyond my wildest dreams – and populated by a dream bunch of actors, their wonderful voices turned into such rich and funny characters.”

Bill Nighy lends his voice to the character of Bill in Netflix’s adaptation of Richard Curtis’ Christmas story (Ian West/PA)

Director Simon Otto added: “Becoming an animator had been on my Christmas wish list ever since I was a child and watching animated movies was one of the biggest Christmas traditions in my family.

“But never could I have imagined that one day I would get the chance to direct a Christmas film written by the one-and-only Richard Curtis and collaborate with some of the most iconic voice talents.

“Watching this cast bring life to these heart-warmingly funny tales and infuse them with the magic of animation is truly a dream come true. I hope That Christmas becomes a cherished tradition for audiences worldwide.”

Brian Cox will play Santa in the film (Ian West/PA)

The cast ensemble also includes Ghosts star Lolly Adefope, The Inbetweeners actor Alex Macqueen, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson and comedian Sindhu Vee.

Gentleman Jack star Rosie Cavaliero, comedian Paul Kaye, Man Like Mobeen’s Guz Khan, and New Zealand actor Rhys Darby also star.

The festive feature includes a score from composer John Powell, who has received Bafta nominations for films including Happy Feet and How To Train Your Dragon.

The film will debut on Netflix later this year.