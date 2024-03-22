Celebrity Big Brother champion is crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrity Big Brother champion is crowned

By Press Association
CBB presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best (Lucy North/PA)
CBB presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best (Lucy North/PA)

Reality star David Potts has been crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother.

The Ibiza Weekender star beat Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin to the title, after Coronation Street actor Colson Smith placed third, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth.

Potts said “I genuinely didn’t think I was going to (win)”, but said he has been himself throughout the whole process.

On becoming runner-up, Kuzmin said “it’s just weird to see people, actual human beings” after being evicted during the live final of the ITV reality competition.

During the final episode, former This Morning presenter Britton said she has a renewed sense of enthusiasm for TV thanks to the reality show.

After placing fifth, Britton told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best that she has “loved being around television again but I’m not looking for anything I promise you”.

Britton presented Breakfast Time in the 1980s, Ready Steady Cook in the 1990s and co-hosted This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield in the 2000s.

After exiting in fourth place, Walsh said there were “some nights I was in a really bad place”, describing the anxiety he felt and that he “nearly wanted to go a few times”.

He said he learnt that you “can’t judge a book by its cover”, having made firm friends with his fellow housemates.

While third-placed soap star Smith said he never thought he would have a podium finish, saying “it has been an honour to be in the house”.

A handful of the former housemates were seen cheering on from the sidelines, however the uncle of the Princess of Wales, Gary Goldsmith pulled out at the last minute after Kate’s cancer announcement.

Goldsmith was the first housemate evicted from the ITV reality show, with the businessman and podcast host surviving five days before he was evicted after a public vote.