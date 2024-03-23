Celebrity Big Brother live final attracts 1.7 million viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity Big Brother live final attracts 1.7 million viewers

By Press Association
David Potts won the inaugural ITV Celebrity Big Brother series (Ian West/PA)
The live final of Celebrity Big Brother drew more than one million viewers to the ITV reality show, according to overnight ratings.

When the episode aired, from 9pm to 10.30pm on Friday, 30-year-old Ibiza Weekender star David Potts beat 26-year-old Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and became the first winner of the ITV series.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas had previously been the last Celebrity Big Brother winner six years ago when the format was broadcast on Channel 5.

ITV said the end of its 2024 series saw a peak TV audience of two million viewers and an average of 1.7 million viewers.

Following a public vote on Friday, the remaining stars left the Big Brother house before Potts was crowned the winner.

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith placed third, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh came fourth and TV presenter Fern Britton placed fifth.

Irish talent manager Walsh had attracted controversy during his time on the series for making remarks about various celebrities, including duo Jedward, who he previously represented.

He called the Irish musicians, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, “vile” and they hit back on social media criticising his management style and saying he was an “absolute weirdo”.

Many of the previous contestants attended the final, with the maternal uncle of the Princess of Wales, Gary Goldsmith, pulling out at the last minute following Kate’s cancer announcement.

Goldsmith was the first housemate evicted from the ITV reality show, with the businessman and podcast host surviving five days before he was evicted in a public vote.

Former Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu was also a contestant while Sharon Osbourne was a brief housemate and referred to as a “celebrity lodger”.

Shooting Star Ball
Louis Walsh was one of the contestants on the ITV series. (Matt Crossick/PA)

The opening episode of ITV’s debut series attracted 2.8 million viewers and a peak audience of 3.2 million viewers, according to overnight ratings.

Channel 5 axed their version of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother amid a ratings slump in 2018.

It had previously aired on Channel 4 from 2001 to 2010.

In October, ITV revived Big Brother, with lawyer Jordan being crowned the winner.

AJ Odudu and Will Best have both co-hosted the channel’s celebrity and standard format of the reality show.