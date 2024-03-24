Celebrities are just hard-working actors who earned recognition, Brian Cox says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Celebrities are just hard-working actors who earned recognition, Brian Cox says

By Press Association
Brian Cox (Ian West/PA)
Brian Cox (Ian West/PA)

Brian Cox has dismissed suggestions that West End theatres are increasingly being dominated by celebrities instead of thespians.

The Scottish actor, known for the hit HBO show Succession, is starring in Eugene O’Neill’s family drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night opposite Sharp Objects actress Patricia Clarkson at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre.

Cox was asked on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme about the casting of high-profile actors such as Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick, who played the title role in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The couple are acting in Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre, amid criticism of the casting of celebrities and the impact this has on ticket prices.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party – London
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker (Ian West/PA)

Several websites offer cheaper theatre tickets for London shows for around £10 or £20 but some productions, such as Plaza Suite, have seen reports of prices in excess of £100.

Cox said: “It depends what you mean by celebrity. It’s people who’ve (earned) their spurs as actors. I’ve done a fair amount over the years in theatre and so had she (Clarkson).”

He also agreed with US actress Clarkson, who said Parker – whose Plaza Suite performance has earned an Olivier Award nomination  – had done “tremendous amounts of theatre and is fabulous”.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Patricia Clarkson (Doug Peters/PA)

Cox, 77, who has won two Olivier Awards, also said: “(It’s) a kind of nonsense in a way, celebrities.

“Half the journalists don’t know what the f*** they’re talking about half the time, quite frankly, they really don’t.

“They really don’t.. they make it up. You know, it’s like easy copy.

“Oh, yeah, ‘celebrities’. What does that mean? You know, they’re hard-working actors who’ve earned their celebrity… through what they’ve done over (years)… I’ve been doing this for 60 years, for god’s sake.”

He was also questioned about claims his Succession co-star Sarah Snook said she could not tell if Cox “flying into rages” on set was real or acting.

Cox, who played foul-mouthed global media tycoon and family patriarch Logan Roy in the show opposite Snook as his competitive daughter, said: “I mean, that was to wake people up.

“You know, you’ve got to do that to wake people up because people become so kind of blind and so passe about what they’re doing.

“You know, there’s a way of doing that by being so self-absorbed, you’ve got to say ‘wake up’.”

Australian actress Snook has also been nominated for an Olivier this year, for her one-woman show of The Picture Of Dorian Gray at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.