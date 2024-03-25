Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ comments about other celebrities during Big Brother stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Louis Walsh ‘regrets’ comments about other celebrities during Big Brother stint

By Press Association
Louis Walsh has said he has ‘regret’ about being outspoken about other famous faces while in the Celebrity Big Brother house (Matt Crossick/PA)
Louis Walsh has said he has “regret” about being outspoken about other famous faces while in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former X Factor judge shared a barrage of barbed comments about fellow stars while on the reality show, including about Jedward, Ronan Keating, James Corden and Anna Wintour.

Discussing his outspoken nature, he told ITV’s This Morning: “I think it’s an Irish thing, we tend to say what we feel.”

MTV’s Single AF Launch – London
Walsh made comments about fellow stars on the show, including Jedward (Ian West/PA)

Walsh came fourth on the first series of the show to air on ITV, which was won by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts.

Asked if he forgot he was being filmed when he made some of the comments, he said: “A little bit, I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like.

“You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national (television) but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Discussing a number of digs he made about Boyzone star Keating, who he used to manage as part of the boy band and later as a solo artist, Walsh said: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him.

“He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… so I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person.

“So I have to put that out there and it’s a bit of panto between the two of us.”

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park – London
Walsh described his relationship with Ronan Keating as ‘a bit of a panto’ (Ian West/PA)

Asked if he had a gameplan before he went in the house, Walsh said: “No, no… I was only going to be honest as much as I could be!

“I didn’t want to fake it, I didn’t want to do like everybody else was so I sat back and watched everything. I was telling Big Brother what was going on.”

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin was the runner-up, while Coronation Street star Colson Smith came third.