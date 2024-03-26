Bruce Springsteen to make history as international Ivors fellow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Bruce Springsteen to make history as international Ivors fellow

By Press Association
Bruce Springsteen, with the E Street Band, on stage at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, during his 2023 tour (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bruce Springsteen will make history as the first international songwriter to be awarded an Ivors Academy fellowship.

The US singer-songwriter, dubbed The Boss, will become the 27th person to receive the academy’s highest honour during a ceremony at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.

The rock star will become the first international songwriter inducted into the fellowship in its 80-year history, following his “outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting” and his “impact on the UK’s cultural landscape”.

Graham Norton Show – London
“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognised by The Ivors Academy,” 74-year-old Springsteen said.

“In addition to recognising my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last 50 years.

“This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Previous winners of the award include Sir Elton John, Kate Bush, and Joan Armatrading, alongside Genesis singer Peter Gabriel, Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and former The Police frontman Sting, who received the award in 2023.

Springsteen has won 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony award with a hit-filled back catalogue including Born In The USA, Dancing In The Dark, No Surrender, The Rising, Born To Run and Badlands.

Ivor Novello Awards 2023
In March last year, Springsteen was honoured with the US National Medal of Arts presented by US president Joe Biden – the highest award given to artists and art patrons by the federal government.

It came before he was forced to postpone several US tour dates in September with The E Street Band as he underwent treatment for peptic ulcer disease.

Tom Gray, chairman of The Ivors Academy, said: “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship.

“Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories.

“The Fellowship marks the esteem in which he is held by all those who share his craft.”

A limited edition vinyl of The Best Of Bruce Springsteen in Jersey Devil Red will commemorate Springsteen being named an Academy Fellow on Amazon.

The 2024 Ivor Award nominees will be announced on April 23, ahead of the London ceremony on May 23.