Marty Wilde says he ‘can’t stop’ making music as he approaches 85th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Marty Wilde says he ‘can’t stop’ making music as he approaches 85th birthday

By Press Association
Marty Wilde (Ian West/PA)
Marty Wilde (Ian West/PA)

Marty Wilde has said he “can’t stop” making music despite approaching his 85th birthday.

The singer, who scored a string of hits in the 50s and 60s with songs such as Teenager In Love, joked he was looking “passable” ahead of his big day on April 15.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I love music, I adore music, I have done since I was a child. And I can’t stop, that’s the strange thing.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire and then I don’t.

Marty Wilde celebrates 80th birthday
Marty Wilde duets with daughter Kim Wilde on a new song about Elvis (Ian West/PA)

“I keep saying I’m never going to write another song. And then I just keep writing. I can’t stop it.”

Wilde duets with his daughter, Kids In America singer Kim Wilde, on a new song about his hero Elvis Presley, called Talking About Elvis.

He said he did once have an opportunity to meet Presley, who he always idolised, but the trip was cancelled at the moment because he had to promote his first big self-penned hit.

He said: “I had to promote Bad Boy. It was all arranged. I was gonna go the next day. It was in Germany and his bodyguard Lamar Fike fixed it up.

“In the end, my manager said ‘I’m sorry, we’ve got to plug this, we need it to get up the charts.’ So I didn’t get to see him.”

Asked what it would mean to him to meet Presley, he said: “I think I would have been very, very quiet. I wouldn’t know really what to have said.

“Loads of my friends met him and he was he was always very polite, but I would have seen him in a much more personal level because there were no cameras around and he was in the Army then, so it would have been fantastic.”

Wilde is currently on tour and will play a homecoming gig in Blackheath in London next month.