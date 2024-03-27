Banksy mural covered with plastic sheeting and wooden boards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banksy mural covered with plastic sheeting and wooden boards

By Press Association
The Banksy mural appeared overnight (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Banksy mural appeared overnight (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The new Banksy mural in north London has been covered with plastic sheeting and surrounded by wooden boards on Wednesday morning.

The mural appeared on the side of a residential building on Hornsey Road in Finsbury Park on March 18.

The anonymous street artist claimed the mural as his own in an Instagram post after it drew crowds and attracted speculation.

The artwork features swathes of bright green paint sprayed onto the building behind a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage, with a stencil of a person holding a pressure hose.

The boarding and sheeting follow “temporary measures” put in place by Islington Council, including fencing and regular checks from Park Patrol officers to manage crowds and help protect the artwork.

Banksy artwork
Fencing and plastic sheeting have been put up next to the Banksy artwork in Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park after it was defaced with white paint last week (Aaron Chown/PA)

The mural was defaced just two days after it appeared with two streaks of white paint.

An Islington Council spokesperson said at the time: “We are discussing future solutions with the homeowner, to enable everyone to enjoy the artwork while protecting it, the tree and the surrounding area.”

They said they were also in the process of installing a CCTV camera.

The PA news agency has contacted the authority for comment.