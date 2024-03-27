Kate Garraway: I do not begrudge or regret care debts for husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Garraway: I do not begrudge or regret care debts for husband

By Press Association
Kate Garraway was spending £16,000 a month on basic care for her husband (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Garraway has said she does not “regret or begrudge” the large debts she racked up paying for care for her husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain star has revealed she was spending £16,000 a month on basic care for Draper before his death in January at the age of 56.

He had endured a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

An ITV documentary, which followed the last year of Draper’s life and was completed after his death, saw Garraway reveal the cost of his care was more than her salary from ITV and caused her to rack up huge debts.

She told ITV’s This Morning: “I will pay it, absolutely. And I don’t regret it, I don’t begrudge it.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“It was the right thing to do. You have no choice and I was lucky because I had a job where people understood and gave me time to rush off to hospital at a moment’s notice, or be around ,or go to the appointments, or be there to care.

“There was one time when they cancelled the care, which turned out to be a mistake, and in the end the carer did turn up even though they didn’t know they were going to get paid.

“And that’s the people that you’re dealing with, they’re travelling a long way, they don’t always live near you, they came.

“For those that are professional carers that are doing it on their own, it’s a massive thing and I don’t even think it’s political.

“I think it’s all of us, we’ve just got to realise that we have to make this a priority.

“As a society, we have to because we’re all going to get sick, we’re all going to be vulnerable, we’re all going to need it, or be the person doing the caring, probably both in a lifetime.

“So, we have to find a way of making it important enough to us, apart from when you’re in it, and then it’s all you think about.”

Asked about criticism she has faced for making the documentary, which follows on from two other programmes about Draper’s battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, Garraway said: “I think people are probably a bit bored of me, frankly.

“I think I think they’re a bit bored of me banging on about the same thing.

“I understand that, really, and I don’t think I would have made a third one, but Derek wanted to but I’m glad I did, because what I’ve now realised is that people say ‘Oh, just because you’re on the telly you’re talking about this’.

“Yeah, actually, because those other people can’t, and they’re saying to me ‘please don’t give up because I can’t tell anyone other than myself in the mirror, or my long-suffering friends who also can’t do anything’.

“So, I sort of have to and I’m sorry about that. I hope that if people do watch it, they will see that it’s coming from a different place.

“It probably just looks like ‘Oh, for goodness sake, Kate, stop going on about your own problems’.

“I’m really not meaning to go on about my problems. I’m trying to go on about everybody else’s problems.”