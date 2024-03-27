Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan dies on 97th birthday, 40 years after her husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan dies on 97th birthday, 40 years after her husband

By Press Association
Joan Morecambe, the widow of comedian Eric Morecambe, with a statue in honour of her husband (John Giles/PA)
Joan Morecambe, the widow of comedian Eric Morecambe, with a statue in honour of her husband (John Giles/PA)

Eric Morecambe’s widow Joan has died “peacefully” on her 97th birthday following a short illness, her family has announced.

She married the famed comedian, known for his double act Morecambe and Wise alongside Ernie Wise, in Margate in 1952.

Joan was described as a “devoted wife” to Eric until his death 40 years ago in May 1984 at the age of 58.

Prince of Wales – Shirley Bassey Charity Concert – Wembley Conference Centre
The King with comedian Eric Morecambe and his wife Joan as he celebrated his 31st birthday (PA)

The couple shared three children together – a daughter Gail and sons Gary and Steven.

A statement issued on behalf of her children said: “It is with great sadness and the heaviest of hearts that we must share the news that our mother, Joan, has passed away peacefully at the age of 97 after a short illness.

“Our family kindly requests some privacy during this time while we grieve our sad loss.”

Entertainment – Morecambe and Wise and wives
Comedian Eric Morecambe and his wife Joan and Ernie Wise and his wife Doreen (PA)

Born on March 26 1927, she died on her 97th birthday on Tuesday.

In 2015, Joan was made an OBE for charitable services in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

She was also the founder and president of the Lady Taverners, part of the Lord’s Taverners youth cricket and disability sports charity, from 1987 to 1992.

In 2016, thieves targeted her home when she travelled to Blackpool, more than 200 miles away from her home at the time in Hertfordshire, to unveil a statue in memory of her husband and his comic partner Ernie Wise.

Morecambe and Wise, who died in 1999 aged 73, are among the most popular and enduring comedy stars in British TV history.