Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Strange’ without Dave Myers as Hairy Bikers receive award nod, Si King says

By Press Association
The Hairy Bikers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Hairy Bikers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

TV chef Si King has revealed that the Hairy Bikers have been nominated for an award, and said it feels “really strange” following Dave Myers’ death.

Myers, who was one half of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo, died at the age of 66 last month.

King, 57, announced the news and said: “My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.”

The duo have been nominated for the Fortnum And Mason Food And Drink Award’s personality of the year gong, and King said Myers was “proud” of this award as it was voted for by the public.

The duo took home the award in 2014, 2017, 2022 and 2023.

On the Hairy Bikers X account, King said: “Dave and I were so chuffed to be nominated once again for the Fortnum & Mason Food Personality of the Year Award for the 4th year running.

“Dave was so proud of this award, particularly because it’s voted for by our loyal followers and fans, the people who matter most to us.

“It’s really strange for us all not to have Dave around but for now, we will keep posting on the Hairy Bikers socials to keep in touch with all those people who have been so kind over many years and particularly in recent weeks.

“We’ll also keep you updated on the events and projects which will live on and I look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at some of the Summer festivals this year. Si x

“Voting closes at 12 Noon, 29th March 2024.”

TV Choice Awards – London
Simon ‘Si’ King and David Myers (Ian West/PA)

The other nominees in the category this year include James Martin, Big Zuu, Jamie Oliver, Tom Kerridge and Dame Mary Berry.

In January, when voting opened, the Hairy Bikers said it was an “honour” to be nominated.

The shortlist will be announced on April 9, with the winners announced on May 2.

In 1995, Myers met his long-time co-presenter King on the set of a TV drama, and they went on to build a friendship and successful career together.

Across their career they published more than 30 cookbooks together and presented shows including The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers’ Best of British.