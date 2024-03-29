Marilyn Monroe dress sells at auction for eight times estimate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Marilyn Monroe dress sells at auction for eight times estimate

By Press Association
The Hollywood star died aged 36 in 1962 (PA)
The Hollywood star died aged 36 in 1962 (PA)

A dress worn by Marilyn Monroe has sold for eight times the estimated auction price.

The pink Pucci long-sleeved gown of silk jersey, which has a rope and crystal tassel belt, was bought for more than £250,000 at an event hosted by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday evening.

It had been listed, along with other items owned by the Hollywood star and artefacts from the Playboy archives and Hugh M Hefner Foundation, at 40,000 US dollars (£31,710) to 60,000 US dollars (£47,559) and sold for 325,000 US dollars (£257,618).

The label says it was made for the US department store Saks Fifth Avenue in New York by Italian fashion designer Emilio Pucci.

marilyn
Auctioneer Kody Frederick presented Hugh Hefner’s smoking jacket and Marilyn Monroe’s pink Pucci dress at the sale in Los Angeles (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

Monroe died aged 36 in 1962 after starring in films including Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Some Like It Hot and The Seven Year Itch, with her final performance in The Misfits.

A previous Jean Louis-designed illusion gown, worn by Monroe when she sang Happy Birthday to the then-president John F Kennedy, was sold by Julien’s Auctions for more than 4.8 million US dollars (£3.8 million) in 2016.

The Thursday auction saw a burgundy smoking jacket with black silk pyjamas and slippers, owned by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, sell for more than 15 times the estimate.

The set went for 35,750 US dollars (£28,339) following an original auctioneer value being placed at between 2,000 to 3,000 US dollars (£1,585 to £2,377).

Hefner was known for wearing his black satin pyjamas and a red smoking jacket at all times of the day in his Beverly Hills Playboy Mansion, and for his admiration of Monroe.

The first edition of Playboy featured a centrefold image of Marilyn Monroe, which was originally shot by her for a 1949 nude calendar.

Julien’s Auctions
Hefner was known for wearing black satin pyjamas and a red smoking jacket at all times of the day in his Beverly Hills Playboy Mansion (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

This 1953 magazine was sold at 6,500 US dollars (£5,152), more than the estimate of 2,000 to 4,000 US dollars (£1,585 to £3,171).

Hefner died in 2017 aged 91.

Other items sold included LeRoy Neiman’s Romanoffs oil painting, which appeared in a June 1959 issue of Playboy magazine, at 76,200 US dollars (£60, 403) and the artist’s Femlin character images, one of which sold for 6,500 US dollars (£5,152).

A black satin one-piece bunny costume designed by Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and worn at Palms Casino by Michelle Garlick had an estimate of 1,000 to 2,000 US dollars (£793 to £1,585). It was auctioned for 4,445 US dollars (£3,523).

The auction for Property From The Playboy Archives And Hugh M Hefner Foundation And Property From The Life And Career Of Marilyn Monroe, continues over the weekend.

All sale prices included the buyer’s premium.