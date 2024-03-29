Elbow score fourth number one album with Audio Vertigo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elbow score fourth number one album with Audio Vertigo

By Press Association
Elbow receive their Official Number 1 Album Award for Audio Vertigo (Official Charts/PA)
Elbow receive their Official Number 1 Album Award for Audio Vertigo (Official Charts/PA)

Rock band Elbow have scored their fourth number one album, as Audio Vertigo soars up the charts.

The tenth studio album by the group from Bury, Greater Manchester, also topped the vinyl albums chart, and was the most-purchased album of the week in the UK’s independent record shops.

It joins their 2014 album The Take Off And Landing Of Everything, 2017’s Little Fictions and 2019’s Giants Of All Sizes, which reached the top spot in the UK album charts.

The group, comprising Guy Garvey, Pete Turner, Alex Reeves and brothers Craig and Mark Potter, also won the Mercury Prize in 2008 for their hit album The Seldom Seen Kid and in 2009 they won the Brit Award for best British group.

US rapper Future and record producer Metro Boomin claimed the second spot with their first collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You.

As it did not have a physical release, the record secured its rank on streams and downloads alone, according to the Official Charts Company.

Atlanta-born Future reached number two with his 2022 record I Never Liked You while Missouri-raised Metro Boomin reached number three with his 2022 record Heroes & Villains.

After the release of the deluxe edition of Oliva Rodrigo’s second album Guts, the former chart-topping record has soared back up the charts to take the third spot.

The reissue includes a new track, So American, and four songs previously available across various vinyl formats of Guts.

Meanwhile, US pop star Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine has dropped down from the top spot to number four and The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights has fallen three places to number five.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, US singer Benson Boone has held on to the top spot with his track Beautiful Things, which went viral on TikTok.

US singer Teddy Swims has jumped up two spots to number two with Lose Control and Beyonce’s hit country track Texas Hold Em’ has stayed at number three.