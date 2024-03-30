Rebecca Ferguson: Nile Rodgers took me under his wing when I was losing hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rebecca Ferguson: Nile Rodgers took me under his wing when I was losing hope

By Press Association
Rebecca Ferguson has spoken about her friendship with Nile Rodgers (Ian West/PA)
Rebecca Ferguson has spoken about her friendship with Nile Rodgers (Ian West/PA)

British singer Rebecca Ferguson has said Nile Rodgers took her under his wing at a time when she was “losing hope” and “really needed someone”.

The Liverpool-born singer, who found fame on The X Factor in 2010, discussed her friendship with the Chic co-founder, as well as her new record Heaven Part II, and said she has been “through so much” since the release of her debut album.

Speaking to Anita Rani on BBC Radio 2, she said: “He’s (Rodgers) just someone that took me under his wing at a time that I really needed someone in the industry to take me under their wing.

Royal Variety Performance 2022
Nile Rodgers has helped Rebecca Ferguson (David Parry/PA)

“And I’m so grateful to him for that.

“He believed in me when I was starting to lose hope and that, to me, was just everything and working with him, he’s such a genius, just the way his brain works is so fascinating.

“I was talking about him the other day.

“He literally draws inspiration from everything, whether it be the wind or nature, rain, like whatever it is.

“He’s just a fascinating person to be around.”

The 37-year-old, who has previously criticised music managers and agents she claims manipulate artists, said that being vocal about her experience in the music industry has brought her “a lot of peace”.

She said: “I feel like the minute you get completely authentic and completely honest, and you stop holding secrets, you just become totally free.

“I felt like it was the best thing I’ve ever done.

“Just acknowledging what has happened. Being vocal, speaking out, it brought me a lot of peace.

“Suddenly I just felt unafraid and I did feel like it was empowering.”

She added: “I hope the conversation continues as well and that the music industry starts to improve.”

Ferguson previously called upon media watchdog Ofcom to conduct an investigation into reality TV shows to “ensure the future safety of contestants”.

Global Gift Gala 2016 – London
Rebecca Ferguson has released a new album called Heaven Part II (Matt Crossick/PA)

In 2023 she posted a screenshot of an email to her X account which she said she sent to ITV and Ofcom in 2021 making a “formal complaint” in relation to the treatment of contestants on reality shows but said “my concerns appeared to be fobbed off”.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said they “listened carefully to the extent of her concerns about the treatment of contestants during her time on The X Factor in 2010″ when they met her virtually in 2021.

A statement from ITV said the broadcaster was “committed to having in place suitable processes to protect the mental health and welfare of programme participants”.

Ferguson also gave evidence to MPs on the Women And Equalities Committee as part of a 2023-2024 report into misogyny and discrimination in the UK music scene.

The singer said her new album serves as a nod to her debut album Heaven, released in 2011, and explained it is the record “that people should have got after the first”.