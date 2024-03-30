Charles Dance says his marriage ended after he ‘succumbed to some temptations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charles Dance says his marriage ended after he ‘succumbed to some temptations’

By Press Association
Charles Dance has spoken about his first marriage to Joanna Haythorn (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Charles Dance has spoken about his first marriage to Joanna Haythorn (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

English actor Charles Dance has said his marriage to Joanna Haythorn ended after he “succumbed to some temptations”.

The Game Of Thrones actor, 77, married Haythorn in 1970 and the pair had two children together before they divorced in 2004.

Speaking to Gyles Brandreth on the Rosebud podcast, he said: “For the most part it was a wonderful marriage, but then, unfortunately, I succumbed to some temptations along the way and the marriage ended because of my behaviour really.”

“I eventually had to come clean,” he added.

Fanny Lye Deliver’d World Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Charles Dance spoke to Gyles Brandreth on his podcast Rosebud (Ian West/PA)

“Because we were living in Somerset, in this enormous place, and Jo had her study at one end and I had mine at the other end, and we became a bit like George and Martha (in the play) Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? really after a while.

“Eventually I came back and I thought, ‘really, we have to have (a) very serious conversation’.

“And I had to come clean and it came as a shock to Jo, bless her.”

Reflecting on his behaviour, The Crown actor said: “I don’t want to be seen to be scrabbling around for excuses.”

He added: “I never thought of myself as attractive. I really didn’t…

“(It) wasn’t until I did (TV series) The Jewel In The Crown years later and people talked about me as being ‘the thinking woman’s crumpet’.

“I always felt very grateful if girls behaved as if they were attracted to me.

“But there is no justification for it, you know.

“In our business, Gyles, temptation is often presented and you have to be pretty together and balanced, and have not a particularly powerful libido to not succumb to that.

“So, the marriage came to an end – huge regret.

“But after about 18 months, Jo and I, thankfully, became the best of friends, and we remain so, thank God.

“She had a flat not very far away from where I live and we saw each other quite frequently, and so it kind of all turned out all right in the end.”

Asked if he would do anything differently now, he said: “Of course. Oh my goodness, the benefit of hindsight.

“It took me a long time to learn the law of cause and effect.”