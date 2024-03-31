Gladiators Easter weekend final attracts more than four million viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gladiators Easter weekend final attracts more than four million viewers

By Press Association
Gladiators champions (BBC/Hungry BearMediaLtd/PA)
Gladiators champions (BBC/Hungry BearMediaLtd/PA)

The final of Gladiators drew more than four million viewers to the BBC One programme, according to overnight ratings.

Marie-Louise Nicholson and Finlay Anderson were crowned the winners of the rebooted 90s series which saw “superhuman” Gladiators take on Contenders in a series of challenges testing strength and endurance.

The final was the biggest programme of the day across all channels, according to the BBC, and attracted a peak audience of 4.7 million viewers and an average of 4.2 million.

When the sports entertainment show, which was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000, returned to screens on January 13 it drew in an average of six million viewers.

On Saturday, after 11 weeks of gruelling challenges, the BBC One show came to an end as Contender Anderson beat wrestler Wesley Male while Nicholson triumphed over firefighter Bronte Jones.

To reach the final, the contenders had to battle against the show’s 16 Gladiators in games testing strength, speed and dexterity, that continue to be family favourites from previous versions of the programme.

One of the challenges included Duel, and in the final Anderson took on Giant, who revealed one of the original Gladiators, Saracen, was in the audience.

Anderson was defeated in the game in just six seconds and said: “That’s actually 50% longer than I lasted last time against Giant.”

Gladiators
Finalists Bronte Jones and Marie-Louise Nicholson (BBC/HungryBearMedia Ltd/James Stack/PA)

Elsewhere, Jones said she was “gutted” after she went up against Fury on The Edge and came away with zero points.

In this challenge Nicholson managed to get an edge on Jones by scoring eight points.

Going into the final Anderson and Male were neck and neck with 14 points while Nicholson had four points over Jones, meaning that she scored a two-second head start.

In the series last challenge, The Eliminator, Nicholson managed to triumph over Jones, who emerged mere seconds behind her after she crossed the threshold and and burst through the paper to become champion.

Anderson gained victory over Male, who had fallen down on the balance beam and tripped up on the travelator.

Gladiators
Finlay Anderson and Wesley Male (BBC/JamesStack / HungryBearMediaLtd/PA)

The series, which was hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, was filmed at the Sheffield Arena.

The Gladiators were Sabre, Legend, Nitro, Diamond, Phantom, Athena, Bionic, Fire, Giant, Dynamite, Viper, Electro, Apollo, Comet, Steel and Fury.

The show was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 on ITV before being resurrected by Sky between 2008 and 2009.

On Thursday it was announced that the sports show will return for a second series.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC said: “It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering.

“We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”