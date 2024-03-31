Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel to star in first episode of new Doctor Who series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel to star in first episode of new Doctor Who series

By Press Association
Golda Rosheuvel, who played Queen Charlotte in Netflix’s Bridgerton, is set to star in the first episode of the new Dr Who series (Yui Mok/PA)
Bridgerton’s Golda Rosheuvel will star in the first episode of the new Doctor Who series, the BBC has announced.

The British actress, 53, known for playing Queen Charlotte in the Netflix show, will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who has taken over from David Tennant following his brief stint as the 14th Doctor.

The long-running sci-fi show will return in the form of a double bill, beginning with episode Space Babies, which follows the Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, as they meet Rosheuvel’s character Jocelyn during their first adventure inside the Tardis together.

Rounding out the double bill is episode The Devil’s Chord, featuring drag queen Jinkx Monsoon, which follows the Doctor and Ruby as they travel back to the 1960s to meet The Beatles.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said: “It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda’s talents, because of Bridgerton, and it’s been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season.”

Over the rest of the season an array of other actors will appear including Welsh actress Dame Sian Phillips and former Waterloo Road star Tachia Newall.

They join the previously announced guest cast which includes Mandy actress Michelle Greenidge, soap star Lady Anita May, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney, Glee actor Jonathan Groff and Bafta TV award-winner Lenny Rush.

The Devil’s Chord will be followed by episodes Boom, 73 Yards, Dot And Bubble, Rogue, The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, who has also appeared in blockbuster film Barbie, made his first appearance on the sci-fi show during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes.

He appeared alongside former Coronation Street actress Gibson, 19, during Christmas special The Church On Ruby Road.

Tennant, 52, who originally played the 10th Doctor, returned for three special episodes as the 14th, starring alongside Catherine Tate as the Time Lord’s former companion Donna Noble.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before airing on BBC One later in the day.

Episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer and BBC One each week following.