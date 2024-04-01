Oti Mabuse shares fears as new mother as she suffers from ‘mummy paranoia’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oti Mabuse shares fears as new mother as she suffers from ‘mummy paranoia’

By Press Association
Oti Mabuse announced she had welcomed her first child in a Christmas Day Instagram post in 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Oti Mabuse has said she is battling “mummy paranoia” as she deals with sleep deprivation and concerns about her supply of breast milk.

The Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, announced she had welcomed her first child in a Christmas Day Instagram post in 2023, after difficulty conceiving.

She said she is now seeking advice because she is struggling from lack of sleep as she has to pump milk throughout the night even though her daughter is sleeping well.

Sharing selfies showing her lying on her bed looking exhausted, she wrote: “Ok mummies I have a few questions – would love any suggestions/advice.

“This is the face of a mum who should be beaming but I think I’m even more tired.

“Baby is sleeping so brilliantly every night this week 9pm to 9am (what an angel)  but I’m not… because

1. I still have to pump every 2-4 hours at night if I don’t I will explode

2. I’m worried if I don’t pump at night as she’s asleep long hours now without a feed my supply will be less

3. All that sleep makes me even more worried because SIDS stays in the back of my mind on a daily so I’m constantly waking up to check if she’s still breathing

“So how do I enjoy getting sleep again but not lose my supply and learn to control my mummy paranoia?”

Mabuse previously said she decided to stop trying to conceive with husband Marius Lepure before she fell pregnant because it “just got too much”.

Mabuse and Lepure were dance partners after she left Pretoria, South Africa, in 2012 for Nuremberg, Germany, and together they competed for Germany.

The South African dancer was a Strictly Come Dancing professional before she left the show in 2022.

She won the celebrity dance show in 2019 and 2020 with Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, respectively, and last competed with former rugby player Ugo Monye.

Mabuse replaced Doctor Who star John Barrowman as a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.