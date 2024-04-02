Midge Ure in tribute to ‘friend’ and Ultravox star Chris Cross after death at 71

Midge Ure has announced the death of his former Ultravox bandmate Chris Cross.

Cross, real name Chris Allen, died aged 71 and was a part of the original line-up of the electronic pop group along with Ure, Warren Cann and Billy Currie.

The 1980s group released albums including Vienna, Rage in Eden and Quartet, and songs such as Reap The Wild Wind, Dancing With Tears In My Eyes, Love’s Great Adventure and Vienna.

In a statement to the Ultravox Instagram account, signed by Ure, he said: “Chris Allen. We worked together, we played together, made music and directed videos together.

“We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades. Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed. You were the glue that held the band together.

“You were the logic in the madness and the madness in our lives. It was great to know and grow with you. You are loved and missed old friend.”

Ultravox last performed together at Live Aid in 1985 before reuniting for a tour in 2009 and also playing the Isle of Wight festival.

The band then released the record Brilliant in 2012 with Ure, Currie and Cross all contributing to the lyrics and music.