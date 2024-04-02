New host of Radio 2’s Love Songs show announced following Steve Wright’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New host of Radio 2’s Love Songs show announced following Steve Wright’s death

By Press Association
Steve Wright Wright was the long-time host of the Love Songs show on BBC Radio 2 (Ian West/PA)
Michael Ball is to present a new Sunday Love Songs show on BBC Radio 2, following the death of Steve Wright earlier this year, it has been announced.

Singer and West End star Ball, who currently presents on Sundays from 11am-1pm, will host Love Songs with Michael Ball from 9-11am from June.

He said: “Steve made Love Songs ‘appointment to listen’ radio.

“I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy.

BBC Children in Need 2023
Michael Ball will present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2 from June (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Beautiful, moving, relaxing and uplifting music to lift the soul on a Sunday morning, coupled with the stories, suggestions, requests and precious memories from you, the listener, will ensure that this won’t be just MY show, but OUR show.

“I hope you will join us as we continue to share the love.”

Wright was the long-time host of the Love Songs show on the radio station and continued to present it even after he stepped down from his weekday afternoon show on Radio 2 in September 2022.

Wright died in February at the age of 69 and Nicki Chapman has been filling in the Love Songs slot.

Top Gear star Paddy McGuinness will host a new Sunday show from 11am-1pm from June when Ball moves to the earlier time to front Love Songs.

He will broadcast the show from Salford as part of the BBC’s bid to better reflect, represent and serve all audiences around the country.

McGuinness first presented on Radio 2 last year when covering the pop quiz Ten To The Top while Vernon Kay was fundraising for Children In Need.

Sumotherhood world premiere – London
Paddy McGuinness will host a new Sunday show on Radio 2 from 11am-1pm (Ian West/PA)

He has recently been sitting in for Rylan Clark on Saturday afternoons, and presented two shows over the Easter weekend.

He said: “I’ve loved keeping Rylan’s seat warm on Saturday afternoons and returning to the airwaves over Easter.

“To be given my very own regular show on the legendary Radio 2 is a dream come true.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Although these are changes that we’d rather not be making given the circumstances, I’m delighted to welcome Paddy and Michael to their new Sunday slots on Radio 2.

“I’m looking forward to Michael’s new earlier show, where he’ll entertain his ‘lovelies’ as he’s always done, and Paddy made a huge impression on our listeners when he sat in for Rylan as well as with his Easter specials.

“I’d also like to thank Nicki Chapman for presenting brilliant editions of Sunday Love Songs for the past few weeks.”