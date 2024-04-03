Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return in first look at Wolf Hall sequel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return in first look at Wolf Hall sequel

By Press Association
Sir Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell (Nick Briggs/BBC)
Sir Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell (Nick Briggs/BBC)

Sir Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis return as Thomas Cromwell and King Henry VIII in first-look images from Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

The BBC drama, based on Hilary Mantel’s final novel in her epic Tudor trilogy, will see stars such as Dame Harriet Walter and Timothy Spall join the cast.

Damian Lewis as Henry VIII (Nick Briggs/BBC)

Slow Horses actor Sir Jonathan Pryce returns as Cardinal Wolsey while Peaky Blinders’ Kate Phillips reprises her role as Jane Seymour.

Killing Eve’s Dame Harriet will play Lady Margaret Pole while Mr Turner actor Spall will play the Duke of Norfolk.

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit stars Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster appear as Thomas Wriothesley and Rafe Sadler respectively.

The first series of Wolf Hall, released in 2015, won the Bafta for best drama series while Sir Mark was named best actor.

Sir Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey (Nick Briggs/BBC)

Claire Foy, who played Anne Boleyn, was also nominated for a gong.

The new series, which opens in May 1536 after the execution of Queen Anne, sees the return of director Peter Kosminsky, who helmed the first outing.

Dame Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The new series will see Henry’s scheming adviser Cromwell, a man with only his wits to rely on, emerge from the bloodbath after Anne is beheaded and continue to climb to power.

Meanwhile, Henry enjoys short-lived happiness with his third queen, Jane Seymour.

Timothy Spall as the Duke of Norfolk and Alex Jennings as Stephen Gardiner (Nick Briggs/BBC)

The six-part series will trace the final four years of Cromwell’s life, completing his journey from self-made man to the most feared, influential figure of his time.

The Mirror And The Light was published in 2020 and followed Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies.

The trilogy charts the rise and fall of Cromwell,  who rose to incredible wealth and influence as Henry’s closest adviser and was one of the most powerful proponents of the English Reformation.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Sadler (Nick Briggs/BBC)

It was the final novel published in Mantel’s lifetime, before her death in 2022 at the age of 70.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will air on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK.

Series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK.