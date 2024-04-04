Sir Paul McCartney ‘proud’ as he praises Beyonce’s version of Blackbird

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney ‘proud’ as he praises Beyonce’s version of Blackbird

By Press Association
Sir Paul McCartney has said Beyonce’s version of Blackbird is ‘fab’ (Ian West/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney has praised Beyonce’s version of The Beatles song Blackbird and said he was “proud” at the idea it could help “ease racial tension”.

The 81-year-old musician told GQ in 2018 that he wrote the song after he “heard about the Civil Rights troubles” that were happening in America during the 1960s, predominantly in the deep south in states like Alabama and Mississippi.

Beyonce’s version of the track, which she has renamed Blackbiird, features on her newly released album Act II: Cowboy Carter, the follow-up to 2022’s Grammy-winning album Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trilogy.

In an Instagram post Sir Paul said: “I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’.

“I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.

“I think Beyonce has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

The musician said he spoke to the 42-year-old US singer on FaceTime where she thanked him for writing the song.

“I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song”, he said.

“When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Beyonce’s new album is called Act II: Cowboy Carter (Ian West/PA)

“Anything my song and Beyonce’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

The civil rights movement, which predominantly took place in the 1950s and 1960s, sought to bring about equal rights for black Americans who had been discriminated against under Jim Crow laws which, amongst other things, had mandated racial segregation in public facilities.

The track from 1968 has been covered by famous musicians including Dave Grohl, Sarah McLachlan and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Beyonce’s version features black female country artists Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell and Tiera Kennedy.

The Crazy In Love singer was praised by critics for her adaptability in straddling the country-pop genre when her album dropped on March 29.

Ten days before she released the record, the pop star said her latest offering had come from an experience where she “did not feel welcome”, which inspired her to do a deep dive into the history of country music.

On Instagram she said: “This album has been over five years in the making.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

The 32-time Grammy-winner also said she was “honoured” to become the first black woman to top Billboard’s country chart, but hopes that an artist’s race – in relation to music genres – will one day become “irrelevant”.

Act II: Cowboy Carter also includes a cover of Dolly Parton’s Jolene and features a 22-second introduction from the acclaimed country singer.