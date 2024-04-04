Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver Burke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Megan McKenna reveals she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver Burke

By Press Association
Megan McKenna has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Ian West/PA)
Reality star Megan McKenna has revealed she is expecting her first child with fiance Oliver Burke.

The X Factor: Celebrity winner, who has appeared on shows including The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), shared a video to Instagram which included a clip of the couple in a car with McKenna holding up ultrasound scans.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family.”

In the video, Burke is seen holding McKenna’s bump and another clip shows McKenna having a baby scan in hospital.

A host of celebrities offered their congratulations including Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei, who said: “Your going to be the best mummy!”

Elsewhere, Gogglebox’s Scarlett Moffatt and reality star Charlotte Crosby said they were “happy” for the couple.

Towie’s Ferne McCann, Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon and Love Island contestants Maura Higgins, Chris Hughes and Liberty Poole also congratulated the couple.

The reality television star announced her engagement to Birmingham City and Scotland footballer Burke in June 2023.

A video posted to their social media pages showed the pair arriving at an exotic location by boat, with McKenna blindfolded, before Burke got down on one knee, and pyrotechnics flared.

McKenna wrote: “YES YES YES a thousand times YES.

“You have opened up a world I never thought was possible. I love you Oliver Burke… Here’s to forever my future husband.”

McKenna had previously been linked to Towie star Pete Wicks and Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis, who was found dead in March 2019.

In November 2019 she was crowned the winner of The X Factor: Celebrity’s first series, beating off competition from professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and twins Max and Harvey.

The television star has been on a raft of TV shows that also include Celebrity Big Brother, Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.