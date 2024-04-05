Susannah Constantine thinks about mortality ‘most mornings’ after health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Susannah Constantine thinks about mortality ‘most mornings’ after health scare

By Press Association
Susannah Constantine has said she thinks about her mortality ‘most mornings’ (Ian West/PA)
Former What Not To Wear host Susannah Constantine has said she thinks about her mortality “most mornings” as she reflected on overcoming a “life-threatening” neurological disorder.

The London-born 61-year-old said that one of the benefits of ageing is being able to take health issues “on board” and be “less fearful” about them.

Discussing her health on the ITV1 panel show Loose Women, she said: “I feel fine.

“I mean, I did have this sort of weird neurological disorder and it was life-threatening, but, well at my age anyway, you just take these things on board.

“I think that is one of the huge benefits of getting older.

“You’re less fearful in some ways and although I do think about my mortality most mornings when I wake up, I’m cool about it.

“I’m in a really happy place. Life is so simple and essentially, I’m primarily a wife and a mother, a housewife who happens to work and that’s exactly how I like it.”

Last year, Constantine hinted at her health issues when she shared a video of herself in a hospital bed to Instagram and praised the “gifted doctors and angel nurses” who had looked after her.

Last month, Ok! magazine reported that she had been taken to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering from pins and needles, tinnitus and a swollen eye.

She told the publication: “They said ‘it’s Hobson’s Choice, if you don’t have the operation, you’ve got a one in three chance of having a brain haemorrhage, being paralysed or having a stroke.

“If you do have surgery, you’ve got a one in 10 chance of these same things happening during the operation’.”

Constantine also discussed her hearing loss on the ITV1 programme, and said: “I went to Boots Hearingcare and I got myself tested and I’m now working with them to try and take the stigma away.”

The TV star previously opened up about her hearing loss on breakfast show Lorraine and said she was “so proud” of her hearing aids,  describing them as “rock’n’roll”.