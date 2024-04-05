‘Step aside Dolly Parton’: Beyonce breaks UK chart records for country music

Beyonce has become the first black artist to have a UK number one with a country album, the Official Charts Company said.

The American superstar, 42, is also the only act to have achieved both a chart-topping album, with Act II: Cowboy Carter, and single, with Texas Hold Em’, for country music in the same week, known as doing the double.

She had been the first black woman to top America’s Billboard country music chart following the release of the track in February.

Album by Beyonce, Act II: Cowboy Carter (Parkwood Entertainment/PA)

Texas Hold Em’ was the most streamed track in the UK this week with 5.5 million streams and Beyonce had 40,000 chart units, according to the Official Charts Company.

She also surpassed American country singer Kacey Musgraves to top the country album chart, earning fans in the genre.

Canadian singer Shania Twain was the first female country artist to score a UK number one album with Come On Over in September 1999.

Martin Talbot, chief executive at Official Charts, said: “In a career of huge achievements, congratulations to Beyonce on securing a slew of UK chart records with her country single and album this week, underlining her position as one of the world’s most groundbreaking musical artists.

“With Texas Hold Em’ and Cowboy Carter, she this week becomes the first artist to top the official singles chart and official albums chart with country repertoire simultaneously, and the first black artist ever to take a country album to number one in the UK. Step aside (for now) Dolly, Bey is the ‘current’ queen of country.”

Tennessee-born country star Dolly Parton, who last year released the rock album Rockstar, has never landed a UK number one.

She features on Beyonce’s album, doing a 22-second introduction.

Beyonce achieved the double in 2003 with her debut solo album Dangerously In Love and track Crazy In Love featuring her husband Jay-Z.

She also had number one albums with 2011’s Four, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance.

With Cowboy Carter, Beyonce’s solo career is level with Canadian singer Celine Dion, American rock band Green Day and US musician Prince on five number one albums.

While a member of Destiny’s Child, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Beyonce also had a number one with 2001’s Survivor.

In the singles chart, Beyonce’s version of Parton’s Jolene had a number eight placement while her track II Most Wanted featuring Grammy-winner Miley Cyrus, Parton’s goddaughter, reached number nine.

Beyonce previously declared: “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyonce’ album.”

Dolly Parton has never had a UK number one album (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The rest of the chart sees US singer Benson Boone’s viral TikTok track Beautiful Things at number two and US singer Teddy Swims’ song Lose Control at number three.

Irish singer Hozier’s Too Sweet placed at number four while American pop star Ariana Grande’s Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) is at number five.

In the albums chart, American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s second album Guts has risen one place to number two, The Weeknd’s 2021 greatest hits record The Highlights is at number three and Grande’s Eternal Sunshine placed fourth.

American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan’s Stick Season, which is the biggest UK single and album of 2024 so far, has risen again to reach fifth place this week.