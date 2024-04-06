Romesh Ranganathan ready for pushback in Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Romesh Ranganathan ready for pushback in Claudia Winkleman’s Radio 2 slot

By Press Association
Romesh Ranganathan (Suzan Moore/PA)
Romesh Ranganathan (Suzan Moore/PA)

Romesh Ranganathan has said he is prepared for pushback from BBC Radio 2 listeners when he takes over Claudia Winkleman’s slot because “people don’t like change”.

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Winkleman, 52, signed off her final show on the station last month after announcing in December that she was leaving to spend more time with her children.

Comedian and actor Ranganathan, 46, who will step into the 10am to 1pm Saturday slot later this month, discussed how he is feeling before taking on the role and also the racist abuse he faces online.

The Traitors photocall
Claudia Winkleman (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about how listeners will react to him on the airwaves, he told The Telegraph: “People don’t like change. Some will be annoyed I don’t sound like Claudia.

“Hopefully people get to like it, or they won’t and I’ll get sacked. Either outcome is all right.”

The stand-up, who hosts a hip-hop show on the station on Saturdays, admitted to a mixture of “excitement and nerves” at taking over Winkleman’s popular slot.

“Obviously I’m excited to take over a big show. But the catastrophising part of you thinks, ‘What if I do this really terribly?’,” he said.

“When you do something weekly like that you become part of the fabric of their week and they get quite into you.

“I’m not looking to reinvent the format. It won’t be three hours of hip-hop.”

Ranganathan revealed he had to “really think” about accepting the offer as he was concerned about being up to the task and had to work out with his wife if he could miss every Saturday morning with their children.

“That was more frictionless than you can imagine. I half suspect that she might have suggested it,” he joked.

He and his wife Leesa have three sons: Theo, 14, Alex, 12, and Charlie, nine.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan at the Bafta Television Awards last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Ranganathan said he has become “immune” to online abuse but is conscious that his children are not.

“My kids know that I get racist stuff online,” he added.

“What you’re seeing is a version of road rage. People behave in a way they wouldn’t face to face.”

“It’s a tricky thing to handle because it has become publicly less acceptable to say those things, but it hasn’t become less acceptable to feel those things. And you can’t legislate for how somebody thinks.”

He also revealed he and his wife had agreed that their children are allowed to look at everything on their phones to help the boys navigate social media.

“Saying to a kid ‘It doesn’t really matter, you’ll move on’ doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

“Their value is so tied up in how their mates perceive them. It is a hard thing to negotiate.”

Ranganathan hosted the Bafta TV awards ceremony last year, with fellow comedian Rob Beckett, and they also have a Sky comedy series called Rob & Romesh Vs.

He is also known for presenting BBC One’s The Weakest Link and starring in the channel’s comedy series Avoidance.