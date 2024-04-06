Mel B fuels speculation about Spice Girls reunion with teasing post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mel B fuels speculation about Spice Girls reunion with teasing post

By Press Association
Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Geri Horner of the Spice Girls in concert at Wembley Stadium in London (Andrew Timms/Dawbell/PA)
Melanie Brown has continued to fuel speculation about Spice Girls reunion plans by sharing a picture of their mural at Wembley Stadium with a teasing caption.

The poster at the London stadium shows Brown, Geri Halliwell, Mel Chisholm and Emma Bunton posing in outfits from their 2019 tour when they got back together – minus Victoria Beckham – to play a string of dates across the UK, including Wembley.

Alongside a picture of the mural posted to her Instagram on Saturday, Brown wrote “Wembley?? I’ll say no more” and added a series of emojis.

Brown had previously revealed the girl group were “definitely doing something” this year after they marked the 30th anniversary of their first audition last month.

While promoting a new addition to her memoir Brutally Honest on ITV’s Loose Women, Brown said: “We are definitely doing something… I’m probably going to get told off but I’ve said it, there we go! We are doing something this year.”

The singer, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice, added that she was going to be “in trouble now” for revealing the news.

The pop group, who formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever.

London Olympic Games – Day 16
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In 2000, the Spice Girls entered a hiatus to concentrate on their solo careers.

Their 2019 tour was the first time the girl group had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

They have marked a number of milestones throughout the years including re-releasing their Spice album in 2022 to mark 25 years since its debut.

At the beginning of the year, a new set of stamps was announced by Royal Mail to mark 30 years of the group.