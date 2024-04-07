Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan discusses hopes of getting engaged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa Hogan discusses hopes of getting engaged

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson’s partner, Lisa Hogan, has opened up her hopes of getting engaged to the former Top Gear presenter.

Fans of the farming docuseries Clarkson’s Farm have watched the relationship between the Irish-born actress and the 63-year-old TV star over the last couple of years.

In an interview with The Sunday Times ahead of the show’s series three launch, the interviewer recalls that the topic of proposing was brought up while the couple were out on a walk.

Clarkson reportedly told Hogan that he had a “big surprise” for her and after she asked if it was a proposal, he apparently pretended not to hear and instead showed her a fallen willow tree bursting back into life.

After she followed up about the proposal, he said: “I’ll think about the proposal, OK? I’m not ready yet.”

Discussing the exchange, Hogan said: “I just thought I might surprise him.”

When asked if she had taken advantage of February 29 to do a leap year proposal, when women typically propose, she added: “Jeremy doesn’t think I proposed but he wasn’t wearing his hearing aids, so no-one will know.”

Clarkson was previously briefly married to Alexandra James and later to Frances Cain, with whom he has three children.

The TV star is due to return to screens in May as the highly-anticipated third series of Clarkson’s Farm launches on Prime Video.

It will follow Clarkson, Hogan, farming contractor Kaleb Cooper and the rest of their team as they run the Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

In The Sunday Times interview, Clarkson revealed that “behind the scenes everything that could go wrong has gone wrong” due to a number of issues including changing weather conditions.

The TV star has also pivoted to look after pigs after struggling to rear sheep and cows as he felt they would bring “a bit of genuine happiness”.

However, he said that it was initially “unbelievably sad” as many of the piglets died.

He recalled: “I’ve never seen Lisa so upset. The film crew looked shellshocked.

“We had a catastrophically high level of deaths and I was desperately worried we were doing something wrong, but it turned out we weren’t, it was just that pigs are bad mothers – the sandy and black (breed) particularly so. That’s why it’s a rare breed.”