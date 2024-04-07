Gemma Collins reveals plans to have three wedding ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Gemma Collins reveals plans to have three wedding ceremonies

By Press Association
Gemma Collins (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Collins (Ian West/PA)

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has revealed she plans to have three wedding ceremonies and might get Jedward to walk her down the aisle.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 43, and her partner Rami Hawash got engaged earlier this year while on holiday in the Maldives.

The couple, who have been engaged before but called off the wedding, said it was “official this time”.

Speaking to OK! magazine about the proposal, Collins said: “He’s finally put a ring on it.”

“It was the best surprise when Rami proposed. I wasn’t even wearing a bra. But I wouldn’t change a thing,” she added.

Businessman Hawash arranged to have roses flown to them from the main city of the Maldives for his beach proposal plan.

He also worked with the jeweller who made an engagement ring for Collins’ mother to help create the perfect one for his partner, as well as taking inspiration from royal family rings due to her love of the monarchs.

The couple are considering their plans for the big day, which they believe will be in winter 2026.

Collins said: “Rami turns 50 that year too, so it’ll be a huge celebration. I spoke to an astrologer and they said that is the luckiest year to get married.”

She added that her plan is to have three separate ceremonies, explaining: “The main one will be somewhere fabulous in the UK, the second maybe abroad, and the third will be the formal one for our closest friends and family.”

The TV star is still debating what her wedding dress will look like as she said she would love something like the lace gown Lady Gaga wore in the 2021 film House Of Gucci, her favourite movie, or she may go back to her Essex roots and wear an “over the top” outfit.

On the big day, she plans to have DJ Fat Tony perform a set and some of her former Towie castmates may be in attendance.

Discussing the role Irish singing twins Jedward will play at her wedding, she said: “I joked to my mum that I might have them walk me down the aisle – they are my dog’s godfathers, after all. They’re honestly like family to me, I adore them.”

The couple plan to have a Tuscan-themed engagement party later this year.

Collins said: “It’ll be very rustic and I want everyone walking barefoot in my garden with thousands of flowers and candles.

“It won’t be anything formal but I have put in a call to Andrea Bocelli to see if he’ll sing for us.

“I also want singing waiters and the whole menu needs to be Italian-themed.”