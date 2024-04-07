Zayn Malik shares how being a ‘very northern man’ has shaped his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Zayn Malik shares how being a ‘very northern man’ has shaped his life

By Press Association
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)
Former One Direction band member Zayn Malik (Doug Peters/PA)

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has reflected on how being a “very northern man” has shaped his life and career.

The Bradford-born singer, 31, rose to fame in the boy band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson after they were brought together on The X Factor in 2010.

Following his departure of the group in 2015 citing “stress”, he embarked on a solo career and his debut studio album Mind Of Mine soared to number one the following year.

2013 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room – New York
The Bradford-born singer rose to fame in the boy band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson (Doug Peters/PA)

In the years to follow he released two further albums, has collaborated with Taylor Swift on a single and welcomed a daughter with his former partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Despite living in America for the last decade, Malik said he has not lost touch with his northern roots – having been born and raised in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

He told the Big Issue: “I always initially knew how much Bradford had influenced me, even when I came to London.

“I was instantly introduced to many different characters that I had not come across before and quickly realised that my personality and the way I am is very northern.

“Now as a 31-year-old man, after living in America for 10 years, I’ve definitely come to terms with the fact that I’m a very northern man, which heavily influences my personality and decision-making on a daily basis.”

It was recently announced that Malik has been appointed as the ambassador for Bradford City of Culture 2025.

He will take part in a number of city-wide projects celebrating the area.

While the singer maintains a close connection to his home town, he recalled that as a child he decided he would not spend his entire life there as he wanted to “do something unique and worthwhile”.

“My original nod towards the start was that I wanted my parents to have a better house,” he said.

“We lived in a rented property our whole upbringing and I wanted to give them a better quality of living.

“So that was the original intent behind it, and then when I got to about 17 or 18, I wanted to forge my own path, write my own story and go out and see the world.”

For his upcoming fourth album, Room Under The Stairs – to be released May 17 – he has provided a deeper insight into his personality.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his new single What I Am, he said: “I’m reflecting on the way that I approach situations rather than necessarily a correlation to what my original identity is.

“It’s just growth as a human being. I’m a man, you know; that’s what I’m talking about.”

In the new edition of the Big Issue, Malik has also assembled a range of voices from Bradford to share how the city has also shaped their lives including magician Dynamo, producer and artist Nia Archives as well as teachers, school students and an NHS nurse.

The full interview is available in this week’s Big Issue magazine, out now.