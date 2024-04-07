Marvin Humes and Alex Scott to join Kiss radio station presenting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marvin Humes and Alex Scott to join Kiss radio station presenting line-up

By Press Association
Alex Scott and Marvin Humes (Marco Vittur/Kiss/PA)
Alex Scott and Marvin Humes (Marco Vittur/Kiss/PA)

JLS star Marvin Humes and former Lioness Alex Scott are set to join the Kiss radio station presenting line-up.

Singer Humes will present mid-mornings on the station from 11am to 1pm each weekday, where he will power listeners through their day with a batch of “old skool and anthems”.

He will then swap to digital sister station Kisstory to helm the 1pm to 3pm slot from Monday to Friday.

Marvin Humes (Kiss/PA)

The Hit List host and JLS star Humes will become the new host of mid-mornings on KISS from 11am-1pm each weekday, kicking things off with an hour of old skool and anthems with Kisstory on Kiss.

“On Fridays, it’s all about launching into the weekend early with the full show dedicated to those classic Kisstory tunes we love. Super Kisstory is on!

Meanwhile, Scott will keep Kiss listeners entertained on Sunday evenings from 7pm to 9pm with “Super Kisstory” after her successful stint last year on the Kisstory all star series.

Humes said: “I am buzzing to become a part of the Kiss family and cannot wait to be back on the radio sharing music that I love with listeners.

“It’s such a brilliant way to connect with people and to able to do that on a station I’ve always loved and listened to, it’s an honour.”

After enjoying success with boy band JLS, who had five number one singles, Humes ventured into radio and TV presenting.

He has previously presented shows across the Capital radio network and hosted The Official Big Top 40 charts on Global.

Humes also hosts music-based quiz show The Hit List with his wife and Saturdays star Rochelle Humes and appeared on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Alex Scott (Kiss/PA)

Scott rose to fame playing football for Arsenal women’s team and England before pivoting to become a broadcaster and pundit.

Alongside her sports commentary, she is a frequent guest presenter on The One Show and hosted the game show The Tournament.

Scott noted although she is known for her love of football, she feels music is “just as much as part of who I am”.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Kiss team and digging into my collection to share more Old Skool and anthems every Sunday,” she added.

“I’m hoping to carry on those weekend vibes all the way into Sunday night and setting everyone up for the new week.”

Kiss content director, Rebecca Frank, said: “Not only are Alex and Marvin phenomenal broadcasters, but they also carry a deep passion for the music and bring the vibes and energy that the Kiss brand is all about.

“Get involved.”

Humes new shows start from Monday April 22 with Scott’s launching later that week on Sunday April 28.