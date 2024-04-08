Alison Hammond will spend 48 hours with celebrities in BBC interview show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alison Hammond will spend 48 hours with celebrities in BBC interview show

By Press Association
Alison Hammond will host a BBC interview series (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond will spend 48 hours with various celebrities in a new BBC interview show.

The six-part series, called Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, promises to give a glimpse into the homes and lives of famous faces while being full of laughs and revelations.

Birmingham-born Hammond said: “I’m so excited to serve up some big lols (laugh out louds) and tons of omg (oh my god) revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities.

“When I’m on a mission no secret is safe, and trust me no stone or cupboard will go unturned.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

The 49-year-old TV personality rose to fame on Big Brother before competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

She is also a presenter of ITV’s This Morning with Dermot O’Leary on Fridays, where some of her celebrity interviews have gone viral including one with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

The Hollywood actors were promoting the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049 when Hammond brought them to hysterics by discussing knitting and knocking back whisky.

Hammond has also hosted the backstage of the Baftas and is a co-host of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off with comedian Noel Fielding.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK and it’s no surprise that big name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast.”

Mel Balac, creative director for entertainment at BBC Studios, added: “Alison is the perfect woman for the job.

“She wears her heart on her sleeve and her incredible openness, energy and warmth will shed new light on the celebrities she spends the weekend with. When Alison comes knocking it’s a special appointment you won’t want to miss.”

The celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.