Billie Eilish ‘nervous and excited’ as she announces third album

Billie Eilish has announced that her third album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, will be released next month.

The previous album by the US singer-songwriter, who collaborates on her music with her brother, Finneas O’Connell, was 2021’s Happier Than Ever.

On Instagram, she wrote that Hit Me Hard And Soft comes out on May 17 and appeared to suggest that new tracks will not be released before the record.

She also said: “So crazy to be writing this right now I’m nervy & excited not doing singles I wanna give it to you all at once.

“Finneas and I truly could not be more proud of this album and we absolutely can’t wait for you to hear it. Love you, love you, love you.”

The news was shared alongside an image of Eilish on her back underwater with a door open above her.

Eilish’s website says the record should be listened to chronologically so that it does what the title says and “hits you hard and soft both lyrically and sonically, while bending genres and defying trends along the way”.

Her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019.

Last year, the 22-year-old released the Barbie song, What Was I Made For? which earned her a second best original song Oscar gong alongside O’Connell at 2024’s Academy Awards.

They won their first Oscar in 2022 for their song, No Time To Die, from the James Bond film of the same name.

Eilish, known for her advocacy of environmental causes, also states that she will “limit” the amount of vinyl records she releases for the upcoming album at eight.

Her website says the standard black variant is made from 100% recycled materials while the rest use Eco-Mix or BioVinyl.

Eilish advocated for sustainable fashion at climate-focused event Overheated last year, performed at 2022’s Earthshot Prize, an environmental awards ceremony, and joined WaterAid’s call for climate action at Glastonbury.