Iannucci and Magnusson among new fellows of Scotland’s national academy

Satirist Armando Iannucci and journalist Sally Magnusson are among the latest intake of fellows by Scotland’s national academy for learning, it has been announced.

They are among the 57 fellows to join the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) this year.

The society counts about 1,800 fellows in its ranks, from fields as diverse as the sciences, literature, law and business.

Iannucci has been elected as an honorary fellow for his satirical work, writing, directing and producing.

He said: “I am thrilled to be elected to the fellowship of the RSE; this is confirmation from the champions of the highest standards of academic and cultural excellence in Scotland that writing jokes is an honourable pursuit.

“This recognition will spur me on to make more people laugh louder, longer and harder than ever before, and will remind me at all times that it’s as equally important to make people think as well as laugh. I promise to do my best.”

Broadcaster and journalist Magnusson was elected for her charity work, including her dementia charity, Playlist for Life.

She said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be elected as a fellow.

Sally Magnusson has been elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (Alamy/PA)

“The RSE has a centuries-old history as Scotland’s national academy and I’m proud to belong to it.

“I look forward to playing my part in its longstanding mission to deploy knowledge for public good.”

Other new fellows include Professor Jason Gill, professor of cardiometabolic health at the University of Glasgow, who was elected for his contributions to the prevention and management of vascular, metabolic, and chronic diseases.

He said: “The broad and multi-disciplinary nature of the society has never been more important, given the complex nature of the challenges facing society which increasingly require solutions involving collaboration across disciplines and sectors.”

Professor Elham Kashefi, of the University of Edinburgh and chief scientist at the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), has also been announced as a new fellow.

She said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to utilise the RSE’s platform to bring the quantum wave beyond our academic circles, influencing policymakers.”

Professor David Croisdale-Appleby, health and social care expert, chair of both the Royal College of Physicians and Dementia UK, was elected as an honorary fellow.

President of the society, Professor Sir John Ball, said: “It is an immense honour to extend a warm welcome to each of our distinguished new fellows.

“Individually, they embody exceptional dedication and accomplishment spanning multiple sectors and disciplines.

“Collectively, they demonstrate a profound commitment and determination to make meaningful contributions through their endeavours.”