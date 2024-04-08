Iannucci and Magnusson among new fellows of Scotland’s national academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iannucci and Magnusson among new fellows of Scotland’s national academy

By Press Association
Armando Iannucci is one of the new fellows elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (Ian West/PA)
Satirist Armando Iannucci and journalist Sally Magnusson are among the latest intake of fellows by Scotland’s national academy for learning, it has been announced.

They are among the 57 fellows to join the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) this year.

The society counts about 1,800 fellows in its ranks, from fields as diverse as the sciences, literature, law and business.

Iannucci has been elected as an honorary fellow for his satirical work, writing, directing and producing.

He said: “I am thrilled to be elected to the fellowship of the RSE; this is confirmation from the champions of the highest standards of academic and cultural excellence in Scotland that writing jokes is an honourable pursuit.

“This recognition will spur me on to make more people laugh louder, longer and harder than ever before, and will remind me at all times that it’s as equally important to make people think as well as laugh. I promise to do my best.”

Broadcaster and journalist Magnusson was elected for her charity work, including her dementia charity, Playlist for Life.

She said: “It’s a tremendous honour to be elected as a fellow.

Sally Magnusson has been elected to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (Alamy/PA)

“The RSE has a centuries-old history as Scotland’s national academy and I’m proud to belong to it.

“I look forward to playing my part in its longstanding mission to deploy knowledge for public good.”

Other new fellows include Professor Jason Gill, professor of cardiometabolic health at the University of Glasgow, who was elected for his contributions to the prevention and management of vascular, metabolic, and chronic diseases.

He said: “The broad and multi-disciplinary nature of the society has never been more important, given the complex nature of the challenges facing society which increasingly require solutions involving collaboration across disciplines and sectors.”

Professor Elham Kashefi, of the University of Edinburgh and chief scientist at the UK National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), has also been announced as a new fellow.

She said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to utilise the RSE’s platform to bring the quantum wave beyond our academic circles, influencing policymakers.”

Professor David Croisdale-Appleby, health and social care expert, chair of both the Royal College of Physicians and Dementia UK, was elected as an honorary fellow.

President of the society, Professor Sir John Ball, said: “It is an immense honour to extend a warm welcome to each of our distinguished new fellows.

“Individually, they embody exceptional dedication and accomplishment spanning multiple sectors and disciplines.

“Collectively, they demonstrate a profound commitment and determination to make meaningful contributions through their endeavours.”