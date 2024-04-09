Bridget is back! Renee Zellweger to star in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridget is back! Renee Zellweger to star in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

By Press Association
Renee Zellweger is to reprise her famous role in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Matt Crossick/PA)

Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are set to reprise their roles in the fourth instalment of Bridget Jones.

The romantic comedy titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will see 12 Years A Slave star Chiwetel Ejiofor and One Day actor Leo Woodall join the cast of the sequel, set for release on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Two-time Oscar winner Zellweger will reprise her beloved role as Bridget, while Grant will return as rapscallion Daniel Cleaver and Thompson, who starred in the third instalment as Bridget’s despairing obstetrician, also returns.

British author Helen Fielding previously said she had decided to write Bridget’s love interest Mark Darcy, played by Oscar winner Colin Firth, out of the third book in the popular series because she didn’t want Bridget to become “a smug married”.

In the book titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Bridget is a widow in her 50s with two children, as it is revealed Mark has died some years earlier – although it is not clear what plot the film will take.

Firth reprised his role in the third film in the franchise titled Bridget Jones’s Baby, which saw his character competing with billionaire US love guru Jack Qwant, played by Patrick Dempsey, for the attention of Bridget after she falls pregnant.

The hit 2016 sequel came 12 years after US actress Zellweger adopted a near flawless English accent to portray the hapless singleton in the second instalment titled Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.

The original adaptation titled Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Zellweger as a 30-something chardonnay-swilling singleton, was released in 2001 to wide acclaim.

Zellweger scored her second Academy Award in 2020 for her leading role as famed singer and actress Judy Garland.