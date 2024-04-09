British musician pulls out of Coachella after US visa issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

British musician pulls out of Coachella after US visa issues

By Press Association
British musician Benga has pulled out of Coachella after US visa issues (Andy Hepburn/PA)
British musician Benga has pulled out of Coachella after US visa issues (Andy Hepburn/PA)

British music star Benga has pulled out of his Coachella performance with producer Skream after a “snag” with his US visa.

The pioneering dubstep DJ and producer, real name Adegbenga Adejumo, was scheduled to appear with Skream during a Saturday slot over both weekends of the Californian festival on April 13 and April 20.

Skream, real name Oliver Jones, still appears on the Coachella line-up in an alternative slot, alongside New York-based DJ Dennis Ferrer.

In a statement on Instagram, Benga said: “I’ve got some tough news to share — I won’t be able to make it to the upcoming Skream & Benga tour dates in the USA.

“The visa process hit a snag at the very end and they are requesting additional information.

“I am absolutely gutted, my team and I have worked tirelessly on making this happen. But hey, I’m respecting the process and staying positive.”

Benga, who was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia a decade ago, said he has had “the best two years healthwise and I am ready to get back out there”.

“The journey hasn’t been easy, but getting the chance to tour again with Skream has been amazing,” he said.

“I really appreciate all the love and support you’ve shown me since I’ve been back.

“I am truly sorry for all of the inconvenience and disappointment this causes, and I promise to keep you updated on what’s happening.”

He said that Skream will be handling duties for all upcoming US shows and “we have called on some of the OGs to step up in my place”.

“As for Coachella, Skream and I will see you in 2025,” the 37-year-old added.