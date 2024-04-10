Filming The Tattooist Of Auschwitz ‘took its toll on everyone’, says actress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Filming The Tattooist Of Auschwitz ‘took its toll on everyone’, says actress

By Press Association
Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Polish actress Anna Prochniak said filming The Tattooist Of Auschwitz on a TV set built to look like a concentration camp was “very challenging”.

The six-part series is based on the bestselling novel from Heather Morris inspired by the real-life story of Lali Sokolov and Gita Furman, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during the Holocaust.

British star Jonah Hauer-King and Prochniak, who led the cast in the roles of Lali and Gita, appeared at the London premiere of the series, alongside director Tali Shalom-Ezer and author Morris.

Prochniak told the PA news agency that filming the series took a toll.

“I think going back every day into these camps, back into the mindset for five months every day, it was very challenging for all of us, it took its toll on everyone,” she said.

Talking about her character Gita, she added: “What I love about her is how multi-dimensional she is and how complex she is.

“She’s vulnerable but at the same time so very strong and her fragility is deeply moving and her resilience is something that I admire about her so much – she is a true inspiration.”

World On Fire star Hauer-King said preparation for the show was “more than anything I’d ever done before”.

“There was a huge amount of historical research which involved going to Auschwitz camp itself, it involved reading survivors accounts and documentaries,” he told PA.

“And then the other part of the preparation was about this story specifically, and getting to know Lali through his testimony in the 90’s and his testimony to Heather (Morris) and having the chance to talk to Heather Morris myself.

“There are challenges in making TV drama when you have a story like this because you’re first and foremost wanting to take care of it and do it in a way that feels respectful, while also wanting to make a show that feels compelling and gripping and keep audiences with you, and so it was all about striking that balance – but we were in good hands.”

Hauer-King described it as a “huge challenge every step of the way” to tell the story sensitively, but added it was a “great honour and a huge privilege”.

The adaptation follows the story of an older and recently widowed Lali aged in his 80s, played by Oscar-nominee Harvey Keitel, recounting his story and relieving his memories of falling in love to aspiring writer Morris, played by Melanie Lynskey.

Director Shalom-Ezer said it was a “long, crazy journey” in telling this intimate love story.

“Everything was difficult about it … telling a story on such a large scale so every single scene we had to have hundreds of supporting artists, sometimes we’d shoot outside in the cold, just very confronting the content so that was the most difficult thing,” she told PA.

“This is a very hopeful story, Lali and Gita are both optimistic and I just had a lot of admiration to their ability to believe in love and to believe in life and even though they went through such a dehumanisation process, they still kept themselves as human beings and this is incredible to me.”

Gary Sokolov, the real-life son of Lali, described the process as “emotionally draining” but said it was a life-long dream to have the story told on the big screen.

“People need hope in their life,” he added.

The series will premiere on May 2 on Sky Atlantic and streaming platform Now.